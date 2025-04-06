Sunday MLB Best Bets, April 6 MLB Picks & Player Props

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers @ 1:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

White Sox: Martin Perez (0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP in 6 Innings)

Tigers: Jackson Jobe (6.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP in 4 Innings)

Jackson Jobe is the second-ranked pitcher in our Top 100 prospects list and the third-ranked player overall. There is plenty to dream on with his profile, but he couples that with a high floor, making him one of the best prospects in the game. Jobe will likely be a household name in the years to follow, but now he’s a 22-year-old with eight regular season innings in his career. His strikeout line is too high while facing a bad White Sox team.

First off, Jobe has never had five strikeouts in an MLB appearance. He made four appearances last year, all out of the bullpen. He threw 5.2 innings, counting the playoffs, and only recorded two strikeouts.

In his first start this season, he faced the Mariners at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners have a below-average offense against righties, and Jobe had the luxury of pitching in the easiest park to pitch in and the easiest park to strike hitters out, per Baseball Savant Park Factor. He threw four innings, tallying 79 pitches, which should be around his limit early on in the season. Jobe allowed three runs, walked four, and only struck out three hitters.

You’d think his matchup against this White Sox offense would be easier, and it is likely to be from a run prevention standpoint, but it’s a tougher matchup regarding strikeouts.

This season, the Mariners’ strikeout rate against right-handed pitchers is 23.1%, while the White Sox’s is 21.8%. Comerica Park ranked 17th in strikeouts compared to T-Mobile at number one. The White Sox lineup has less talent but isn’t swinging and missing as much.

The White Sox did see him for three innings last season. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out two batters. He faced a different White Sox lineup, and among the five batters he did face in this current lineup, he rocked a 14.3% strikeout rate, well below average.