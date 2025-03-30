MLB Best Bets, MLB Picks Today, MLB Player Props for Sunday, March 30, 2025

T-Mobile is the easiest park to pitch in. Based on baseball savant’s park factor, it was almost as easy for pitchers as Coors Field in Colorado is for hitters. It’s the most challenging park to accumulate hits and the easiest for pitchers to rack up strikeouts.

Bryan Woo loves pitching in Seattle. Last season, opponents only mustered 39 hits in 58.1 innings. Among all starters, Tarik Skubal had the lowest home opponent batting average at .171. Bryan Woo was tied for the fourth best at .186.

Bryan Woo has also dominated the Athletics when it comes to allowing hits. Through 76 PA against the current A’s roster, Woo has held them to a .167 batting average with a .214 xwOBA. They rarely get hits, and the quality of the Athletics’ contact against him is well below average. The middle of the A’s lineup, Lawrence Butler, Brent Rooker, JJ Bleday, and Tyler Soderstrom, are a combined 6-38 (.157 batting average).

Bryan Woo faced the Athletics on four separate occasions last year. In his first start last season against the A’s, he threw 4.1 innings, only allowing one hit. It became a trend for him, as over his four total starts, he averaged 3.5 hits allowed. The average is higher because, in one of his starts, he allowed eight hits while pitching in Oakland. In two starts in Seattle, he’s allowed four hits in 9.1 innings.

Woo had the second-lowest WHIP in baseball last year among pitchers with at least 120 innings at 0.90. WHIP stands for “Walks & Hits Per Innings Pitched”, and against Oakland last year, it was at 0.79.

Woo made ten starts at home in 2023, going under 4.5 hits in seven (70%). He only allowed five hits to the Phillies and Tigers in two of those games. His worst start was against the Yankees, where he allowed eight hits. He was under 3.5 hits in five of his ten home starts, which is how dominant he typically is at home.