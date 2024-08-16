NL and AL Rookie of the Year Odds – August 2024

But given that the Pirates have lost 10 games in a row and aren’t really in the playoff race anymore, it will be interesting to see how they manage the former No. 1 overall pick’s innings down the stretch, and whether that hurts his case.

Jackson Merrill: +105

For those of you scoring at home, Merrill is hitting .329 with 20 RBIs and a 1.017 OPS for the Padres since the All-Star break.

He also has five outs above average in center field, a position he transitioned to prior to this year after having been a shortstop for most of his life. If Merrill were in the AL, he would be the favorite.

Tyler Fitzgerald: +3000

As a former fourth-round pick who will turn 27 in September, Fitzgerald doesn’t have the same top-prospect profile as Skenes or Merrill. But he is still a rookie, and one who is turning in a season that’s worth mentioning here.

Across 183 at-bats this season for the Giants, Fitzgerald is hitting .317 with 14 home runs and a .998 OPS, while seeing time at every position on the diamond (pitcher included) other than third base.

Jackson Chourio: +5000

Perhaps the 20-year-old isn’t having the same type of season as Skenes or Merrill, but it’s clear why the Brewers rewarded him with an eight-year, $82 million deal before he ever played in an MLB game.