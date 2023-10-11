MLB Playoff Best Bets for ALDS/NLDS Games, October 11, 2023

Jose Urquidy has some playoff experience, and the results have been okay. In 36 innings, he’s pitched to a 3.72 ERA, 4.70 FIP, and 5.03 xFIP. He won’t fear the limelight, but that doesn’t mean he pitches well.

He faced the Twins back in April and got extremely lucky. He threw 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run. He posted a 1.69 ERA in that start, but a 4.36 xFIP. In 35 PA against this Twins’ current roster, they have posted a .324 AVG, a .323 xwOBA, and a .437 xSLG. He will most likely go one time through the lineup after turning it over to JP France. JP France is making his first postseason appearance with his 5.00 xERA this year. He doesn’t scare me, either.

Joe Ryan will toe the rubber for the Twins. I don’t expect him to go very long unless he dominates. He didn’t end the season on a nice note, but his last remaining start was at Coors Field so I’m not putting much stock into it. His velocity and extension are back to normal levels, which is all I care about. We can’t forget, Ryan was in the CY Young race before going down with an injury.

He hasn’t fared well against Houston regarding production (9 ER in 10 IP), but I believe in the quality of contact numbers. Through 56 PA against the Astros’ current roster, he’s posted a .239 opponent average, a .329 xwOBA, and a .400 xSLG. Do I think he dominates? No, but I think he can be better than the combination of Urquidy and France.

The Twins have Jhoan Duran for multiple innings if needed. Griffin Jax, Brock Stewart, Caleb Thielbar, Louie Varland, and Chris Paddack are all fully ready. You can point to Joe Ryan and say he’s the reason they lose, but I don’t think this game will be decided early. The only arms I’m afraid of in this Astros bullpen are Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly. Abreu threw yesterday, and if both of those guys go again, the Astros are probably winning, and the game is over anyway.

I believe in this Twins team. I like their chances in a must-win game at home, but I’d rather punt to game five, where it’s Pablo Lopez against Justin Verlander. If I feel the Astros win, I’ll have options to middle for automatic profit, or I’ll ride a +245 money line in game five.