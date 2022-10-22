New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros, ALCS Game 3 Best Bet for October 22, 2022.

Gerrit Cole (RHP, Yankees) [13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 K]

As a Yankee fan, Christian Javier is terrifying. He doesn’t have the same pedigree as Justin Verlander, but he haunts my mind in the same way. He is an electric young arm facing off against one of baseball’s best in the first ALCS game at Yankee Stadium.

This line opened at 7 in most books and has gone up and down from 6.5 to 7 and I understand why. You can look at this game from two different angles.

One is that the line is a bit higher than we might expect for a matchup like this. Cole’s home run woes continue and Javier doesn’t look as great in a high-pressure situation. The Yankees finally get to the Astros’ bullpen, and the Astros get some late-inning runs off the Yankees’ bullpen.

If that happens, I’ll eat my shorts. I cannot fathom the Yankees offense scoring multiple runs off Christian Javier or the Astros bullpen that dominated them in the regular season and in the first two games of the series. The Yankees have struck out 30 times in two games and are now suddenly going to turn it around against Javier. Fat chance.

Javier is a strikeout machine, ranking in the 94th percentile in K rate along with the 82nd percentile in whiff rate. He locates a 95 MPH fastball up in the zone and pairs it with a slider that opponents hit .121 against. He’ll use a curveball and change up to lefties to keep them off-balance.