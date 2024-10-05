Division Series Game 1 Best Bets, MLB Playoff Picks for Saturday, October 5, 2024

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers @ 7:08 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Dylan Cease (3.47 ERA) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3.00 ERA)

The Just Baseball crew and I were privileged to cover the World Baseball Classic in Miami in person. It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life as we watched the most outstanding baseball talent come together to represent their countries. Team USA was loaded with talent, but Team Japan came out victorious. In the most significant moment, one man rose above: Shohei Ohtani.

He is the greatest baseball player I’ve ever seen, and today is his first playoff game. Call me Joe Public; I do not care. I am not missing the opportunity to back this man in his first playoff game.

Ohtani’s matchup against Dylan Cease is above average, as Cease’s strengths have yet to prove to be able to work against him consistently. Dylan Cease is straightforward; he throws his four-seam fastball 43.5% of the time and his slider 42.9%, taking up 86% of his arsenal. He’ll mix a knuckle curve and a sweeper, but it’s mostly the same formula. He’s trying to get by you with the fastball and tunnel off that with elite-breaking stuff.

Ohtani pretty much hits everything, but that formula is especially bad against Ohtani.

This is from Baseball Savant, and it ranks how well a player hits a particular pitch. Nobody is better against fastballs than Aaron Judge, but the second-worst matchup in the league is Ohtani against fastballs. The only offspeed pitch that makes this list is Ohtani against sliders. The chart almost doesn’t look real; Ohtani is better against sliders than most hitters are against fastballs.

No wonder Ohtani has plenty of success against Dylan Cease. 86% of what he will see are his two favorite pitches to hit. He’s 5-14 with two doubles and a home run against Cease in his career. He has a .267 batting average, but he’s been unlucky with those results. His expected numbers against Cease are diabolical: .385 xBA, 1.037 xSLG, and .594 xwOBA. The average ball off Ohtani’s bat against Cease travels 101.4 MPH.