My Favorite Future Bet for the 2023 MLB ALDS

Postseason History

There is a slight revenge narrative forming for the Twins. The last time they were bounced from the playoff was in 2020 against the Astros. Before this Blue Jays series, they had lost 18 straight playoff games. The monkey was lifted off their back, and now they have some playoff success under their belt. However, it is nowhere near the Astros’ dominance over the last half-decade.

The Astros have been to the World Series four times in the last seven years: 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022. Since 2017, they have made it to the ALCS or the World Series. They have won two World Series rings, lost in two, and been eliminated in the ALCS twice. This is the seventh season amidst an incredible dynasty.

Does the streak continue, or can the Twins outlast them in a five-game series?

How Did They Get Here?

These aren’t quite the Astros we are used to. This team won the AL West in the last game of the season, and they needed the Mariners’ help to do it. However, no team is taking the Astros lightly, as they still have many essential pieces that have resulted in multiple World Series wins. That said, the Astros won 106 games last season but only 90 this year. 90 is still a great accomplishment, but it’s not as jarring as 106.

The Astros were strangely a below-average team at home this year. They finished 39-42 at Minute Maid Park. I chalk that up to bad luck because they went 55-26 at home last year. They were great on the road, rocking a 51-30 record. When it came time to face teams over .500, they weren’t great, finishing with a 42-43 record.

The Twins were 47-34 at home and 40-41 on the road. It will be interesting to see a great road team face an excellent home team and a poor home team facing a poor road team. Both teams come into this series on a good note. The Astros are 6-4 in their last ten, and the Twins went 7-3 and then swept the Blue Jays.