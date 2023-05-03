MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 3, 2023

The Diamondbacks have not been very effective against left-handed pitchers this season and sruggle offensively on the road. In the last week against left-handers, they are rocking a 77 wRC+, ranking 19th in that span. In the previous two weeks, they have a 76 wRC+, dropping them to 25th in the league. Over the entire season, they have a 91 wRC+, ranking 21st in baseball.

The Diamondbacks will also see a Rangers bullpen that is relatively well-rested. While three of their five best relievers threw yesterday, they had an off-day the day before. The day before that, they didn’t use any high-leverage relievers. From a SIERA perspective, the Rangers bullpen is slightly better than the Diamondbacks, but in the ERA and FIP departments, the Rangers bullpen is in a different league than Arizona.

Pfaadt should have trouble today with a fantastic Rangers offense against right-handed pitching. The Rangers rank fourth in baseball in wRC+ against right-handers and third in the last two weeks at 136. They also rank second in Hard-Hit rate against righties, which is usually a bad recipe for a pitcher who throws this many strikes.

However, even with all this, I’m not laying the juice. Arizona opened as a -120 favorite, which I take very seriously. This game could easily be a “too good to be true” pick. I want to be completely honest; I would not be laying the Rangers if this weren’t a system. A system doesn’t matter if I only play it occasionally. I think the Rangers will win this game; it’s worth a unit.

The Pick: Rangers ML (-120) 1 U to win 0.83 U

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Louie Varland vs. Dylan Cease

Here’s what I mean by trusting opening lines. The Twins opened up as a -115 favorite and were immediately steamed toward the White Sox. Why? Dylan Cease’s velocity is down, his strikeout rate is down, his velocity is down across the board, and his zone contact rate is the highest it’s ever been. There are plenty of indicators to say Dylan Cease is not performing at nearly the same level he was last year. His ERA is 4.15, but his xERA is at 4.44. I can’t find anything that points to positive regression for him at this moment. Could things change? Absolutely. Do I think this will change today? Not particularly.

While I generally hate betting on White Sox games, I have no problem fading them in the right spot. My issue is tailing them or beting on totals. Fading them? Yes, please.