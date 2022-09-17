MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Padres vs. Diamondbacks, Phillies vs. Braves for September 17, 2022

We head to Atlanta for the second game of a three-game set. The Phillies got embarrassed last night after a late-inning blow-up from their best reliever, Seranthony Dominguez. Dominguez has been great all season, but he fell apart in his third game back from injury. The game was much closer than the 7-2 score indicates, and today, Philadelphia has plenty of advantages.

Alright, Phillies. Time to be unbanned. Life is about second chances… right? The line movement indicates it may be time, about 60% of the public is on the Braves yet the line has either stayed the same or moved in slight favor of the Phillies.

Aaron Nola will get the ball for the Phillies who’s been nothing short of spectacular this season. His results haven’t been superb, but his underlying metrics are extremely solid. His 2.62 FIP is one of the lowest in all of baseball, and his 2.80 xERA ranks in the 88th percentile. Your job as a pitcher is to limit hard contact, strike batters out, and stay away from walks. Nola does just that, and he’s been moderately successful against the Braves.

Nola has been much better on the road this season, rocking a 2.85 ERA versus a 3.76 ERA on the road. The only real reason he’s been better on the road is all the home runs he’s allowed at home. We have the wind blowing in at Truist Field, so the power should be diminished for both sides, giving Nola an edge.

Nola has pitched against the Braves three times this season with mixed results. He’s pitched to a 4.22 ERA against them through 21 innings, but his best start came at Truist Park, where he threw eight innings and only allowed one earned run. I don’t think he’ll dominate, but he should give us a good chance to win.

Jake Odorizzi should not. The Phillies haven’t faced them this season, but they have in the past, and it didn’t go well for Jake. Through 32 PA, Odorizzi has a .414 opponent batting average with a .464 wOBA and a 94 MPH average exit velocity. The xwOBA is .431 and the xSLG is .602.