MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 23, 2023

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians @ 6:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Dylan Cease vs. Logan Allen

These exact pitchers matched up five days ago, and the game ended with a 3-1 Guardians win. Dylan Cease threw a quality start, and Logan Allen skated by on seven hits while only allowing one earned run. There were plenty of runners left on base, and both teams had an xBA of .262 or higher. There mustered 15 hits but only four runs. When the familiarity is there, and the offenses get another chance to score, runs usually cross the plate.

Dylan Cease finished second in AL CY Young voting last season but has not looked nearly as effective this season. The spin rates and velocity on his pitches are down across the board, and he’s allowing the hardest contact of his career. His strikeout rate is his lowest since 2020, and he’s leaving too many pitches middle.

I assume he’ll bounce back at some point, but when he’s been historically worse on the road, and the Guardians just saw him, I don’t think it happens today. It may not happen all year, as he has a 4.54 xERA and 4.20 FIP compared to his 4.79 ERA. I would tell you his past stats against the Guardians, but Cease isn’t close to the pitcher he was last season.

The Guardians had a .299 xBA in the last matchup. That was also without Jose Ramirez, who is 5-18 with two doubles and a .299 xBA against him in his career. This Guardians’ lineup has been dreadful this season, but matchups against fastball/slider-dominant pitchers who allow hard contact are where the Guardians can be successful. That’s when I targeted them last season, and it’s bound to revert soon.

Logan Allen also skated by in his last start against the White Sox, who are in their better split against left-handers. The White Sox have a 106 wRC+ against left-handers this season, but they’ve been much better in May, raising that to 142, good for fifth in baseball.