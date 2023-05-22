MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 22, 2023

San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins @ 7:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: John Brebbia vs. Bailey Ober

Tough scheduling here for both teams. The Twins are coming off a west-coast road trip and must travel from Los Angeles to Minnesota without an off day. The same goes for the Giants; they just finished a long home stand and must fly from San Francisco to Minnesota. That’s what originally brought me to lean towards the under, but when I looked at both offenses and the starting pitching matchup, I had to bet the under.

Bailey Ober is just a stud at this point. His 3.63 xERA implies negative regression at some point, but his ability to limit the walks and hard contact has him firmly in the “solid” bucket of starting pitchers. His 3.00 FIP better exemplifies how well he’s pitched this season, and I expect it to continue today.

The Giants had an incredible April against right-handed pitching. They ranked second in baseball with a 134 wRC+, creating this “the Giants crush righties but can’t hit lefties” narrative. I bought into it and saw the Giants crush Jesus Luzardo yesterday. It makes sense that they would regress to the mean on both, considering they have plenty of right-handed bats. Ober has always been rough on righties, holding them to a .556 OPS in 2022 and a .516 OPS this season.

In May, the Giants have struggled mightily against right-handed pitching. They rank 26th in wRC+ at 84 and 25th in OPS at .657.

The Giants are going with a bullpen game. John Brebbia will get the start but doesn’t project to go any longer than two innings. Most likely, Sean Manaea will follow him. I’ll level with you; Manaea has been horrible. Considering the Twins’ issue with left-handed pitching, I think he can be effective today. The Twins have an 88 wRC+ against southpaws this season, ranking 22nd in baseball. It’s been better in May, but they still rank 16th in wRC+ and 18th in OPS.

Following these starters will be relatively rested bullpens that should be able to limit runs. The only arms that won’t be available are Jacob Junis and Camilo Doval. They also have plenty of lefties to use against this Twins offense. Everyone except Jorge Lopez will be available for the Twins, and they have one of the better bullpens in the game.