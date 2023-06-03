MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 3, 2023

LA Angels vs. Houston Astros @ 4:10 PM EST

Patrick Sandoval is a great pitcher, but similarly to Roansy Contreras against the Pirates, he sees ghosts against the Astros.

I will take you year-by-year through Sandoval’s experience pitching against Houston. In 2019, he threw against them twice, tallying just 6.1 innings and allowing four earned runs. In 2020, he allowed five earned runs in 2.2 innings in his lone start. He threw 6.2 innings over two starts in 2021, allowing eight earned runs. He had his best season last year, but when he faced the Astros twice, he allowed six runs, five earned, over nine innings.

The Astros got familiar with him again this season on May 8th, when they scored four runs in 6.1 innings on seven hits. They see Sandoval really well, as shown in the quality of contact numbers. Through 104 PA against the Astros’ current roster, Sandoval is rocking a .399 xwOBA, a .317 xBA, and a .571 xSLG. We should see plenty of the same against him today on the road in Minute Maid Park.

Javier isn’t out of the woods. He pitched well against them in his first start this year, allowing two runs in six innings, but that familiarity should help the offense. Javier’s peripherals are not even close to what he did last season, putting up a 2.43 xERA in 2022 compared to a 4.17 xERA today. His FIP has jumped from 3.16 to 3.81, as has the xFIP from 3.53 to 4.22.

His strikeout rate has dropped, and his Hard-Hit rate has increased since the previous year. He’s still a very good pitcher, but not as dominant as last season. The Angels have also been a top-nine offense in both wRC+ and OPS in the last month and the last two weeks. They know what to expect from Javier and are hitting well against right-handed pitching. I think the Astros should win this one considering how well they do against Sandoval, but don’t sleep on this Angels attack.

You could play the full game over, which I like, but both the Astros and Angels have their quality arms available. Like yesterday’s Pirates vs. Cardinals game, the over hit even though the Cardinals threw high-leverage arms. That can happen, and it could easily happen today. That’s not how I like to play totals; I want to play where I truly think runs will be the main factor. That’s early through the first five innings.