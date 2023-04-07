MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds Predictions, April 7

Our fourth straight losing day. It’s been a bumpy road so far; we made six units in just a few days. We have been losing a unit and change since Monday, so these particular few days have been rough. It’ll happen, just like the hot streak will happen again.

We hit our Dodgers team total but were embarrassed by the Nationals team total. That was the 11th time in Coors Field history a game ended 1-0; go figure. Neither team put up any semblance of offense. We lost on the Tigers and the Under in that game which was half-unit plays. It was looking great before an Adam Duvall three-run home run killed it. That was the difference, as neither team scored another run.

Last season, I started up 19 units in April. It was insane, and many people jumped on for the ride. Then, in May, I went down 13 units. People quickly jumped off, as one can imagine. What followed was profit every month after that resulting in a year with 44 units in our pocket. It’s a marathon, not a sprint; it’s just up to you if you can run it. I know I can; I’m ready to roll.

The model I’ve also been using was adjusted today. It’s been underestimating home runs by about 15% and underestimating walks by about 19% so far this year. Therefore, totals have been projected to be a bit lower than they should be. It was fixed today, so we should see more consistency moving forward. That’s the main reason these picks are coming out later than usual.