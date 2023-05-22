Best MLB Player Props for May 22, 2023
Nolan Arenado has been red-hot lately and has a great matchup against the Cincinnati Reds left-hander Brandon Williamson.
The play: Nolan Arenado over 1.5 TBs
Choosing between Cardinals bats in a good matchup against a lefty is always a tough task, especially when you no longer have a slumping Nolan Arenado to eliminate himself from the conversation.
After that cold streak to start the season, Arenado has been red hot at the plate hitting .338 in the month of May with a stretch of 6 home runs in 7 games last week. He also comes into today riding a 12-game hitting streak dating back to May 9th.
I usually don’t like jumping on hot hitters and buying them at around their highest point, but felt like I had to here. Brandon Williamson had a masterclass when he was a very popular fade in Coors in his MLB debut. The difference: the Rockies rank dead last in the league against LHP with a 69 WRC+.
In the month of May, Nolan Arenado is hitting .368 against LHP with a WRC+ of 278. Williamson is around 60% 4-seam/cutter and relies on working that cutter in to righties to induce soft contact. Arenado excels at bringing his hands in and driving cutters against left-handed pitching.
He hasn’t had the opportunity to face much of them during his resurgence this month and now I’m willing to hop on when I think Arenado and the rest of this Cards lineup should give Williamson the treatment that many thought he would get in his Coors debut.