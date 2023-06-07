MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 7, 2023

I’d love to take the Reds today. The only issue is Brandon Williamson is about to enter a tornado of offense. In the last 14 days, the Dodgers have a 198 wRC+ against left-handed pitching. That means they are 98% better than the league-average offense. Over the past four weeks, they have a 161 wRC+. You won’t be able to find a number that signifies this Dodgers offense isn’t on a tear against lefties, and they’ll get a young lefty who is running into trouble.

Williamson is rocking a strikeout rate below 20% with a walk rate above 12%. Just on the surface, that’s not a good recipe. When you add a Hard-Hit rate in the 14th percentile, you get a 6.30 ERA in the seventh percentile. He may develop into a solid back-end starter one day, but that day hasn’t come.

The first five over is a fine play, but let’s say one of these pitchers somehow pitches well. We have two less-than-rested bullpens, especially the Dodgers. The Dodgers have four solid arms, Evan Phillips, Caleb Furgeson, Shelby Miller, and Brusdar Graterol. Three of those most likely won’t be available, and if they are, they are in a bad spot, as all have thrown over 30 pitches in the last three days.

The Reds will be without two of their best but will have Alexis Diaz and Buck Farmer available. Alexis Diaz is fantastic, but this Dodgers attack can easily beat Farmer.

This is probably the squarest play on the board. I understand if you think it’s too easy, it might very well be. I can’t help myself when I look at how these two teams are playing, combined with my complete lack of confidence in the starters in a ballpark that ranks as the second-best run-scoring environment of the day.

The model has this around 11, so this isn’t as much of a value play. High totals like these will rarely show any value on the over. They had a lower projected run total yesterday than today, ending 9-8. This is playable at 11.5 for 0.75 U.