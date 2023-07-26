MLB Draft Grades for All 30 Teams

Even with the first two picks being arms, the Marlins did not totally abandon the quest for offensive help. Kim Ng and Svhilik swung for the fences in the second round with Kemp Alderman, an outfielder from Ole Miss who boasts 80 grade power, but some hit tool questions.

They also went with a bat-heavy profile in Brock Vradenburg with the next selection, a guy who put up fantastic numbers at Michigan State but is likely limited to first base and is still working to consistently tap into his power in games. Another intriguing arm to watch with some upside is Andrew Lindsey (5th round).

Assuming the Marlins do what they do best (develop arms) with their top two picks and one of Alderman or Vradenburg can translate into pro ball, this could easily be Svhilik’s best draft. – AL

GRADE: B+

New York Mets (7 Hitters, 15 Pitchers, 1 Two-Way Player)

First Five Picks: 1(32): Colin Houck (SS, Parkview HS (GA), 2(56): Brandon Sproat (RHP, Florida), 3(91): Nolan McLean (TWP, Oklahoma State), 3(101): Kade Morris (RHP, Nevada), 4(123): Wyatt Hudepohl (RHP, UNC Charlotte)

The Mets were fortunate to have prep shortstop Colin Houck fall to them at pick No. 32, a player that we did not believe would be available outside of the first 30 picks thanks to his above average tools across the board.

Clearly, there’s something the team really likes about Brandon Sproat, taking him for the second consecutive year. To be fair, there’s plenty to like if you look beyond the stat line. His fastball sits 95-97 mph, touching triple-digits and he has a great feel for a changeup along with an above average slider. It’s all about the command for Sproat, but he boasts as much upside as any arm the Mets have.

They went boom or bust with two-way prospect Nolan McLean out of Oklahoma State, but extreme hit tool concerns and a big arm with more in the tank have him looking more like a pitcher than a true two-way prospect. There’s a fair amount of upside to dream on with the arm, but I’m not quite sure he is a third round talent pitching wise.

Snagging a pair of relatively intriguing prep shortstops in A.J. Ewing and Boston Baro in the middle rounds helped balance out a draft class that was relatively college-arm heavy. – AL

GRADE: B

Philadelphia Phillies (10 Hitters, 8 Pitchers)

First Five Picks: 1(27): Aidan Miller (SS, J.W. Mitchell HS (FL), 3(98): Devin Saltiban (SS, Hilo HS (HI)), 4(130): TayShaun Walton (OF, IMG Academy (FL), 6(193): George Klassen (RHP, Minnesota), 7(223): Jake Eddington (RHP, Missouri State)

Around pick No. 20, we began wondering if Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn managed to lure his prized possession of this recruiting class to campus in Fayetteville. Instead, the Phillies ponied up and snagged Florida high school third baseman Aidan Miller for $103,000 over slot value at No. 27. Miller started a stretch of three high schoolers taken with the Phils’ first three picks, followed by Hawaii prep outfielder Devin Saltiban and IMG Academy outfielder Tayshaun Walton. While Miller’s calling card is massive pop, Saltiban excels in the bat-to-ball department and Walton has big man juice out of a big man frame. College arms followed with the next two picks, and they only took one more high schooler after Walton, but the Phillies added three young bats to their stable of recent high school draftees in Justin Crawford, Andrew Painter, and Mick Abel. – JM

GRADE: B+

Washington Nationals (9 Hitters, 11 Pitchers)

First Five Picks: 1(2): Dylan Crews (OF, LSU), 2(40): Yohandy Morales (3B, Miami), 3(71): Travis Sykora (RHP, Round Rock HS (TX), 4(102): Andrew Pinckney (OF, Alabama), 5(138): Marcus Brown (SS, Oklahoma State)

It’s hard to argue against a draft in which a team snags the top overall prospect in Dylan Crews out of LSU along with another college bat that was seen as a first round talent in Yohandy Morales from Miami. Crews instantly will become a top 10 prospect in the game when the ink dries while Morales gives the Nationals a much-needed infield bat alongside Brady House. Swing and miss concerns caused Morales to slip, but most evaluators would have had his draft floor higher than pick No. 40.

If that wasn’t enough, the Nats also snagged another top 40 prospect in the draft with their third selection of Travis Sykora and shelled out more than twice the slot value to sign him ($2.6 million). The prep righty can reach 101 mph with his fastball with a wipeout slider.

Given the fact that they had to overslot Morales and Crews will not be discounted either, the Mike Rizzo had to go more than $100k underslot on Pickney and Brown who were reaches at their selections as well as punt on several of the teams subsequent picks with $20k signing bonuses for picks six through ten. It might be a top heavy draft class, but that’s just fine when you can add three borderline first round talents. – AL

GRADE: A

NL Central

Chicago Cubs (11 Hitters, 9 Pitchers)

First Five Picks: 1(13): Matt Shaw (SS, Maryland), 2C(68): Jaxon Wiggins (RHP, Arkansas), 3(81): Josh Rivera (SS, Florida), 4(113): Will Sanders (RHP, South Carolina), 5(149): Michael Carico (C, Davidson)

The Cubs have prioritized prep talent early in past drafts, but this year they failed to select a high schooler until the sixth round. This could be for a couple of different reasons, but the primary could just be talent they like being available. Chicago could also be looking at their competitive window being sooner than later and wanting to select some players that may be closer to the majors.

First-rounder Matt Shaw is as well-rounded as they come and is a candidate to move quickly through Chicago’s system, given the production is there. There is a possibility that Shaw ends up off shortstop, but the exciting mix of power and hit should bode well for the Cubs.

For the next couple of selections, Chicago got a pair of interesting college arms in Jaxon Wiggins and Will Sanders, who granted may have some questions, but are solid projects. In the third, they selected Florida shortstop Josh Rivera on a senior sign, someone who hadn’t had much of a track record of hitting before his big fourth year. – RM

GRADE: B

Cincinnati Reds (8 Hitters, 12 Pitchers, 1 Two-Way Player)

First Five Picks: 1(7): Rhett Lowder (RHP, Wake Forest), CB-A(38): Ty Floyd (RHP, LSU), 2(43): Sammy Stafura (SS, Walter Panas HS (NY)), 3(74): Hunter Hollan (LHP, Arkansas), 4(105): Cole Schoenwetter (RHP, San Marcos HS (CA))

The Reds got their guy in Rhett Lowder, who seemed to be a lock at this spot if he was available. Of course, Cincinnati’s pitching development deserves a ton of praise, and the assets they acquired in this class give them some fun projects. By the numbers, Lowder was the best arm in college baseball not named Paul Skenes, and profiles as a strike-throwing sinker/slider/change-up combination.

LSU’s Ty Floyd raised his stock with good performances in the postseason for the Tigers and is a data darling of sorts. With a big fastball and some solid secondaries, the Reds could turn him into a really intriguing arm. Both Hunter Holland and Cole Schoenwetter are terrific value picks for where they were selected as well.

New York prep infielder Sammy Stafura’s name was thrown around even in the back end of the first, but the Reds were able to get a pretty exciting player in the third round. A well-rounded set of tools, Stafura has as much upside as maybe any of the high schoolers picked in the back end of the first, with good speed and a lock to stick at short. – RM

GRADE: A

Milwaukee Brewers (5 Hitters, 16 Pitchers)

First Five Picks: 1(18): Brock Wilken (3B, Wake Forest), CB-A(33): Josh Knoth (RHP, Patchogue Medford HS (NY)), 2(54): Mike Boeve (3B, Nebraska-Omaha), 3(87): Eric Bitonti (SS, Aquinas HS (CA)), 4(119): Jason Woodward (RHP, Florida Gulf Coast)

Brock Wilken to Milwaukee always seemed like a pretty good fit, even leading into the draft, as a power-hitting corner infielder with the chance to hit 30+ bombs in a hitter-friendly American Family Field. Even if Wilken ends up at first, granted the swing-and-miss is under control, he could turn out to be one of the better bats taken in the first round.

Maybe the most impressive was Milwaukee’s next few selections, getting a ton of high-upside talent both on the mound and in the lineup. To start, Josh Knoth’s name had been thrown around a ton as having as much helium as anyone in the class and is just 17. Eric Bitonti has a loud set of tools, including big raw power to go with a 6-foot-4 frame and the ability to stick at short. Another intriguing player is Mike Boeve, who has been regarded as a very high-quality pure hitter but lacks a position on the diamond. – RM

GRADE: B

Pittsburgh Pirates (7 Hitters, 14 Pitchers)

First Five Picks: 1(1): Paul Skenes (RHP, LSU), 2(42): Mitch Jebb (SS, Michigan State), CB-B(67): Zander Mueth (RHP, Belleville East HS (IL)), 3(73): Garret Forrester (3B, Oregon State), 4(104): Carlson Reed (RHP, West Virginia)

Despite all the talks of an under-slot deal at one, the Pirates still went with their best player available in LSU phenom Paul Skenes. Of course, to their benefit, they were able to save some money with Skenes, but not as much as the idea of a Max Clark or Wyatt Langford. The Pirates have prioritized college hitting early in drafts recently and were able to land another high-quality bat in Michigan State’s Mitch Jebb. Jebb, who for what it’s worth may be a top pure hitter in this college class, has produced on every stage and has a chance to turn into a Brendan Donovan type of player.

Pittsburgh used some of their savings from their first two selections to land prep righty Zander Mueth, an advanced 6-foot-6 arm with a good bit of upside, who required to be signed away from school. For the rest of the Bucs’ class, Ben Cherington and his team prioritized college pitching, building depth for a position player group that will be competitive in the years to come. However, the Pirates left over $1 million in slot money untouched, which far exceeded the next most frugal team. There was more room to reach, and the Pirates were financially conservative in the later rounds. – RM

GRADE: B+

St. Louis Cardinals (10 Hitters, 9 Pitchers)

First Five Picks: 1(21): Chase Davis (OF, Arizona), 3(90): Travis Honeyman (OF, Boston College), 4(122): Quinn Mathews (LHP, Stanford), 5(158): Zach Levenson (OF, Miami), 6(185): Jason Savacool (RHP, Maryland)

The Cardinals were put in a unique position coming into this draft, having just the 21st and 90th overall picks in the first hundred selections. They made the most of it, however, selecting Arizona outfielder Chase Davis with their first selection. Coming into draft night, Davis was being floated as a possibility to go as high as within the top-15 on some sort of under-slot deal. St. Louis has to be thrilled to get him, as Davis may end up being one of the biggest impact bats selected in this draft.

With the 90th overall selection, the Cards took college outfielder Travis Honeyman, who has a strong well-rounded toolset with a good bit of impact ability and athleticism in his frame. For a player development machine like the Cardinals, Honeyman is a terrific fit due to his high upside if everything clicks.

The rest of St. Louis’ draft is very college heavy, building a good bit of depth both on the mound and in the field. Stanford lefty Quinn Mathews has always been highly regarded and profiles well as a future southpaw for a Cards’ rotation. – RM

GRADE: B+

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks (6 Hitters, 15 Pitchers)

First Five Picks: 1(12): Tommy Troy (SS, Stanford), 2(48): Gino Groover (3B, NC State), CB-B(64): Caden Grice (LHP, Clemson), 3(80): Jack Hurley (OF, Virginia Tech), 4(112): Grayson Hitt (LHP, Alabama)

The Diamondbacks absolutely killed the draft. Getting Tommy Troy where they did presented itself as a nice value, and they even got him underslot. He might not be a shortstop, but he can really hit and shows solid power. He hit 17 home runs in his final season at Stanford. He has some defensive versatility as well. He has lined up at third base, second base,and even center field in his professional career. There are some parallels here to another Stanford Cardinal, Nico Hoerner,given his offensive profile and solid defense with some speed.

The DBacks followed him up with a trio of college performers: Gino Groover, Caden Grice, and Jack Hurley. Groover and Hurley, in particular, were good value selections, and both provide depth in terms of position players for this organization.

Grice is an intriguing prospect because he was a two-way player at Clemson but now appears to be exclusively focused onpitching in the Diamondbacks organization. He has a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and a wipeout slider. He will now solely focus on pitching, which could lead to a significant improvement in an organization that has recently excelled in pitching development. The fall-back is a reliable left-handed reliever if his command never improves.

All but one of the Dbacks’ selections were from college, so this is a class that should progress rapidly and potentially yield returns sooner than others. This is one of the best drafts as they seemed to be in best player available mode early and often. – RW

GRADE: A

Colorado Rockies (7 Hitters, 14 Pitchers)

First Five Picks: 1(9): Chase Dollander (RHP, Tennessee), 2(46): Sean Sullivan (LHP, Wake Forest), CB-B(65): Cole Carrigg (C, San Diego State), 3(77): Jack Mahoney (RHP, South Carolina), 4(109): Isaiah Coupet (LHP, Ohio State)

The Rockies understand that the best method to entice pitchers to come and pitch in Coors Field is by selecting them in the draft. Can you blame pitchers for not wanting to go there? They started their draft with Chase Dollander, who had some consistency issues this past year, but he turned that into a solid payday with the Rockies. You almost have to feel bad for Dollander because there are some serious questions about whether Colorado can address his issues with command and consistency. Before this year, he was widely viewed as a top-tier pitcher who could consistently throw in the upper 90’s with a devastating slider and a solid changeup. If he can regain that form, the Rockies may have found someone who can somewhat tame Coors. Poor guy, I’ve heard that Denver is beautiful during this time of year.

The majority of their draft was focused on pitching. I mean, two-thirds of their selections were pitchers. I do like Cole Carrigg, who was selected with their Competitive Balance-B pick. He is versatile and capable of playing multiple positions, including catcher. He is an exceptional athlete and even stood out in the draft combine, demonstrating a bit more power.

This draft seemed like a desperate attempt to address a specific need, which is widely frowned upon in Major League Baseball (MLB). The team prioritized pitching and catching in this draft, with 17 out of their 21 selections being players for the battery (pitchers and catchers). I understand the Rockies drafting pitchers, but choosing so many catchers was an interesting choice. You have to grade the Rockies on a curve. – RW

GRADE: C

First Five Picks: 1(36): Kendall George (OF, Atascocita HS (TX)), 2(60): Jake Gelof (3B, Virginia), 3(95): Brady Smith (RHP, Grainger HS (TN)), 4(127): Wyatt Crowell (LHP, Florida State), 4C(136): Dylan Campbell (OF, Texas)

Things didn’t seem to go the Dodgers’ way, and it seems as though they had to make a pivot. Kendall George is a good choice, but the position at which they drafted him seems a bit perplexing. He did get well below slot, and he does have game-breaking speed. If he can add power and hit, then the Dodgers might have something here. Gelof is a power over hit guy with some questions about where he will fit in the infield. After making those two selections, they appeared to go after pitchers with intriguing qualities. Brady Smith has a good curveball, throws in the mid-90s, and is a talented athlete on the mound. The Dodgers do well with that archetype of pitcher.

It is difficult to trash the Dodgers too harshly because they are one of the best teams in the business when it comes todrafting and developing players. Just this draft seems a bit unusual and out of place considering the Dodgers’ track record. Rumors has it that they were ready to draft Thomas White (a great last name), but he was chosen by the Marlins a pick before. Ultimately, I may end up looking foolish when this draft class produces several regular players in the big leagues. However, at the moment, this draft feels underwhelming and disappointing. D.J. Uiagaeleli can’t be worse at baseball than he is as a quarterback, can he? – RW

GRADE: C-

San Diego Padres (7 Hitters, 10 Pitchers, 1 Two-Way Player)

First Five Picks: 1(25): Dillon Head (OF, Homewood-Flossmoor HS (IL)), 3(96): J.D. Gonzalez (C, Anita Otero Hernandez HS (PR)), 4(128): Homer Bush Jr. (OF, Grand Canyon), 6(191): Jay Beshears (2B, Duke), 7(221): Tucker Musgrove (TWP, University of Mobile)

The Padres stuck to their usual strategy of selecting high school players early and often. Dillon Head may be one of the fastest players to emerge from the draft in recent years. It is easy 80 speed, just the power is a complete projection. The Padres excel in developing talented prospects, and Head should be no exception. This is an Enrique Bradfield starter kit, and their profiles are eerily similar. Therefore, it is a gamble that he will reach that level with a few years of professional coaching. If power doesn’t come, then we are hoping for a career similar to Billy Hamilton’s from Head.

The Padres then went underslot with their next pick, selecting J.D., a catcher from Puerto Rico. Gonzalez. He fits into a system with a top 10 prospect in catcher Ethan Salas, who is younger than J.D. And in Single-A. Gonzalez draws rave reviews for his ability to catch, and there is some offensive upside. I do like Homer Bush Jr. (great name), even if he is a slap-and-dash hitter who needs to focus on hitting the ball with more elevation.

This is a typical strategy employed by AJ Preller, where he prioritizes selecting high school prospects early in the draftand backfill the lower levels of the minor leagues with college players. The main focus of this draft will be Head and if someone else performs exceptionally well, it will be beneficial for a shallow system due to graduations and trades. -RW

GRADE: B-

San Francisco Giants (12 Hitters, 8 Pitchers, 1 Two-Way Player)

First Five Picks: 1(16): Bryce Eldridge (TWP, James Madison HS (VA)), 2(52): Walker Martin (SS, Eaton HS (CO)), 2C(69): Joe Whitman (LHP, Kent State), 3(85): Cole Foster (SS, Auburn), 4(117): Maui Ahuna (SS, Tennessee)

Interestingly enough, the Giants announced Bryce Elderidge as a pitcher, but they are going to use him as a two-way player, which should be interesting to see him both pitch and catch. I prefer him as a hitter, but what do I know. As a pitcher, he throws in the mid-90s with a solid slider. There is more potential for him as a pitcher, and perhaps when they stop two-waying himand have him focus on one, he will excel. As a hitter, he appears to have the potential for 25-30 home runs, utilizing his massive frame to generate impressive power. However, he may be limited to playing as a first baseman. This is the second consecutive time they have drafted a two-way player in the first round. Last year’s first-roundpick was Reggie Crawford, who is being carefully managed. They did get Elderidge for under slot, and they used some of their savings on Walker Martin.

The only criticisms of Martin are that he is older for the draft and that he played in Colorado, two factors beyond hiscontrol. What Martin does control is his ability to hit and hit with power. He is a phenomenal acquisition for the Giants, and I am a huge fan. At the time of writing, Maui Ahuna hasn’t signed, but he’s always involved in something strange. Let’s not forget that he couldn’t play early in the season due to a transfer snafu.

This is a good draft by the Giants as they need a new influx of talent. Many of their promising prospects have matriculated up to the major leagues and made a significant impact on the team. – RW

GRADE: B