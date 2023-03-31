MLB Picks Today, Best Bets for March 31, 2023

Opening Day was a blast! We hit on two of three game picks, but the props came up short. It’s a long season; there will be days when the props cash and the game picks run sour.

This a note to people who didn’t receive the Mariners ML and may be upset with me.

I have given away thousands of free picks over the past two years. In that time, we are up over 100 units. If you have tailed my free plays since I started, I have turned $100 bettors into $10,000 worth of profit. Some of you always show support by engaging with my posts or sending kind messages. A much more significant percentage of people get my picks and disappear. You’ll still get these free plays daily if you don’t want to support or pay a dime. The people who take the time to download Pikkit (where my plays are tracked and that Mariners play was for free) and subscribe to my picks package for 83 cents a day will get perks.

Many people show lots of love, and I want to support them as they support me. That said, most people ghost-listen, which means they get the picks and don’t show an ounce of appreciation. Then, they’ll either complain when it doesn’t go their way or freak out when something like this happens. I get hate messages all the time from people I don’t even know. Many people feel like I owe them something without providing anything in return. To those people, I find it hard to care about your opinion on what I do to make a living.