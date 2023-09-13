MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for September 13, 2023

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies @ 3:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Jameson Taillon vs. Ty Blach

One of those plays we have to take. Both games in this series have gone under the total, and if we know anything about Coors Field, it’s only a matter of time before the offenses go ballistic.

Jameson Taillon will toe the rubber for Chicago. This will be his second career start at Coors Field, his first since 2018. He’s not used to pitching at altitude, and his matchup isn’t exactly ideal against the Rockies.

Taillon has a lefties problem. They have posted a .863 OPS against him this season, compared to righties at .672. The difference in OPS is mostly based on slugging, as lefties have hit for a ton of power against him. Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Jones, and Ryan McMahon all should have nice days. Those three will take up the first five hitters in the lineup. The Rockies lineup is right-handed outside those three, but I don’t expect them to have issues.

Taillon is in the eighth percentile in barrel rate and 53rd percentile in Hard-Hit rate. That’s not a good recipe against a Rockies offense that ranks seventh in Hard-Hit rate against right-handed pitching in the last 30 days. Horizontal movement is the most affected at Coors Field and almost everything Taillon throws breaks horizontally (cutter, curveball, sweeper). Taillon deserves his 5.26 ERA, as his xERA sits at 5.15.

Ty Blach is in for a rough day. His ER prop is juiced towards the over 3.5 with only 13.5 pitching outs. It makes sense, as he’s due for a ton of regression. His 6.67 xERA puts him in the second percentile, making him one of baseball’s worst pitchers moving forward. He allows a lot of hard contact, and his ground-ball rate is six percent below the league average. His contact allowed is hard, and it’s in the air.

He doesn’t have the problem of a split; he allows both righties and lefties to hit him. Both sides of the plate have a .840 OPS or higher against Blach. He’s facing a Cubs lineup with a 111 wRC+ against lefties in the past three weeks. However you queue is up; the Cubs are an above-average offense against left-handed pitching.