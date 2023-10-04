MLB Best Bet: Wild Card Game 2, Bonus Future Pick, October 4, 2023

The Twins come in with the second-best SIERA in the bullpen since August 1, but the Blue Jays have had the better bullpen over the entire season. Since August 1, they have had the same ERA at 3.85, ranking in the top ten. Both teams have bridge starters they can bring in at the first sign of trouble and plenty of high-powered arms to get them through the game.

Against right-handed pitching at home this season, the Twins are the third-best team in baseball by wRC+ at 124, only trailing the Braves and the Rangers. Against right-handed pitching on the road this season, the Blue Jays have a 107 wRC+. The Twins have the offensive advantage regardless of the park, posting a 111 wRC+ compared to the Blue Jays at 106 against righties this year.

The Twins should be -140 in this game, and the total should be 7.5. These are playable at those numbers.

The Pick: Minnesota Twins ML (-130) Risk 1 U, Under 8 (-108) Risk 1 U

Bonus Future

Rays to Win Series Over Rangers (+210) Risk 0.5 U

This is me betting on the Rays today without laying the -160 price. I actually like them better tomorrow, with Aaron Civale going up against Jon Gray.

I want to grab value when I can, and I believe we have it in this one. The Rays played a very uncharacteristic game yesterday by committing four errors. I think of it like turnovers in the NFL. The bats didn’t show up either, as Jordan Montgomery moved through them quickly. Rather than giving up on them, I will chalk that one up as a bad game. That performance was very unlike them yesterday, and it’s not as if the Rangers bats were prolific.

The Rays had a .227 xBA as a team, while the Rangers sat at .206. While the Rays definitely did not perform at the plate, I wasn’t impressed enough about the Rangers to fully buy in yet. I still think the Rays have the better starter in game two and the bullpen advantage. If they write those wrongs today, they’ll be the favorite in game three, and we can adjust based on what we see today.