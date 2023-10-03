MLB Best Bet: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins, Wild Card Picks, October 3, 2023

Gausman is a pitcher that I personally love, but I think he’s overvalued in the market. It’s not even all his fault. I wrote about this in my future article, but the lack of run support he gets is so strange. He got outdueled by Michael King against the Yankees in his last start. Not because he pitched poorly but because the Jays refused to score.

The Twins have seen Gausman twice. In his first start, he pitched well, only allowing one run in 5.1 innings. In his second start, he got pummeled, allowing six earned in 4.2 innings. Similarly to Lopez, Gausman has a splits issue; lefties see him well. They have posted a .731 OPS compared to righties at .618.

The OPS is near .731 due to the power. Lefty power bats have been Gausman’s Achilles heel this season, and the Twins have plenty of them. Julien, Polanco, Kepler, Wallner, Kirloff, Larnach, and potentially Willi Castro have all shown a power stroke this season and could be in line for extra bases. I highly doubt they all play, but they do have the ability to stack lefties against Gausman.

The Twins have power from the left side, and everyone in their lineup can mash. The Twins come into this game with the third-highest Hard-Hit rate, fifth-highest ISO, and SLG against right-handed pitching. Gausman is a better pitcher than Lopez, but the Twins have the offensive advantage in this one.

Against right-handed pitching at home this season, the Twins are the third-best team in baseball by wRC+ at 124, only trailing the Braves and the Rangers. Against right-handed pitching on the road this season, the Blue Jays have a 107 wRC+. The Twins have the offensive advantage regardless of the park, posting a 111 wRC+ compared to the Blue Jays at 106 against righties this year.

The bullpens are interesting. The Twins come in with the second-best SIERA in the bullpen since August 1st, but the Blue Jays have had the better bullpen over the entire season. Since August 1, they have the exact same ERA at 3.85. The Twins added reinforcements back from injury in Brock Stewart and Cleb Theilbar, and they can move Kenta Maeda and Bailey Ober, two solid starters, to the later innings. Both bullpens are very good, so there is no real edge in the later innings.