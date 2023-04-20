MLB Best Bets, April 20th 2023

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox @ 1:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Kenta Maeda vs. Tanner Houck

First game of the day and it’s a rubber match between the Twins and Red Sox. When looking at this game there were a couple of trends that caught my eye. The total for this game is set at 9 and the Twins are 4-0 in their last four games with the total set at 9 or higher.

They are 8-3 in games following a win and 7-3 in their last 10 home games against a right-handed starter. Those numbers stand out because the Twins are being given out as plus money and there is value on Minnesota.

When it comes to the rubber match between teams I tend to look at bullpens. The Red Sox pitching staff comes into this game with a 5.20 ERA versus the Twins with a 2.69 ERA. Pitching is so valuable in these series deciding games and the Twins have the advantage. In Game 1, Minnesota used their high leverage bullpen arms and they will be at full strength going into this game.

Kenta Maeda is coming off a loss to Chicago but when you look at the numbers he has pitched pretty well this year. I know he is 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA but he has yet to walk somebody this season. According to statcast Maeda is in the 84th percentile in xERA/xwOBA, 71th percentile in K%, and 95th percentile in chase rate. Those numbers show that he is pitching better than what his record and ERA show and I expect a Maeda masterclass today.

The Twins have been sneaky good all season and I expect that trend to continue into today. There are no weather factors in this game and I’m going to lean towards the Twins in this one because they are the better team. Maeda is a veteran and I expect him to make less mistakes than Tanner Houck who’s K% is down while his BB% is higher. The numbers are a little misleading with Houck and if your giving me the Twins at plus money I’ll take it.