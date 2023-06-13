Video Breakdown: Rangers Jack Leiter is on a Hot Streak

All that said, Leiter was the definition of dominance in the month of May. He threw 27 innings with 33 strikeouts and 13 walks while opponents hit just .148 against him. Prospect development isn’t a straight line, so that performance in May begs the question of if he’s turning a corner.

Here is a complete thread of this start.

Pitcher Profile

Leiter’s calling card is his fastball. Out of college he was meant to have a close to unhittable fastball due to a low release height and high IVB. Those things are still present and he gets in zone whiffs on the pitch at a high rate.

One of the biggest deterrents for me about this profile is that despite all the data backing, the fastball doesn’t miss many bats. His command of the pitch is better than his other offerings, but it still isn’t great at present. He shows the capability to hit corners, but tends to live in the big part of the plate pretty often. Hitters are able to sit on it and foul it off or drive it well. Both home runs surrendered came off the fastball.

A hat tip to the pitch is deserving because it can be as successful as it is right now. Hitters can basically just sit on the fastball because Leiter has trouble with his offspeed command pretty frequently. The fact that he’s able to only have the pitch fouled off more often than it getting barreled speaks to the uniqueness of the pitch profile.

While his fastball gets more than the lions share of usage, Leiter works with three other offspeed pitches: slider, curveball, and changeup. The most prominent of the trio is his slider.