The Top Performers From Last Week in Minor League Baseball (6/16-6/22)
A look into the top performers from each of the minor leuages last week. From top 100 prospects to under-the-radar players who got hot.
So far this season, the Minor Leagues have featured some tremendous performances, and this week followed the same trend. We had multiple pitchers throw gems on the mound, hitters slugging home runs left and right, and some stellar plays all across the diamond.
For fans across the league, these performances should give them hope for the future, as these are their future big leaguers. Players on our top 100 prospects list won’t be the only current minor leaguers to play a key role in their future big league clubs, and this week’s performances reinforced this idea.
Of the 12 players we’ll feature in this week’s recap of the minor leagues, just four of these players are currently ranked inside our top 100, showing the depth of the minor leagues so far this season.
You truly never know what you’re going to get from different players, and this week was a perfect reflection of this.
Without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s top performers in the minor leagues.
Triple-A Top Performers
This week, the Triple-A level saw a lot of key performances, with many notable names at the top of the stat leaderboards. Of the three names we selected, one of these players is currently in our top 100, with the other two players being former big leaguers.
With all three of these players just a step away from the Major Leagues, you truly never know when these monster weeks will propel them toward another shot in the big leagues. With that in consideration, these performances are even more important than they may seem.
Let’s meet these three players.
Chase Delauter, RF, Cleveland Guardians
Last Week: 5 G, 17 AB, 7 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI, .412/.476/.824, 1.300 OPS
Although Chase Delauter has a high pedigree due to his first-round selection and ranking as our number 36 overall prospect, the last few seasons have been tougher for the left-hander. He’s dealt with injuries, which have kept him away from maximizing his potential.
However, this season, Delauter is back on track to becoming a future star.
This past week, Delauter played truly excellent baseball, slugging two homers in 17 at-bats, handling good pitching every step of the way. Delauter’s Columbus Clippers played the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have a very good pitching staff all around, so to see him handle this with ease is encouraging.
Due to this success, it’s important to recognize our No. 36 prospect as one of the standout performers this week in the minor leagues.
Tobias Myers, SP, Milwaukee Brewers
Last Week: 2 GS, 11 IP, 10 Ks, 2 BBs, 0.00 ERA
After covering 138 MLB innings for the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3.00 ERA last season, the future looked bright for Tobias Myers. However, he struggled early this season, which earned him a demotion to Triple-A. Despite this, Myers is making the most of his starts, and he showcased this over the last week.
Myers made two starts for the Nashville Sounds, where he allowed no runs, striking out 10 batters over the 11 innings he threw. For the right-hander, this was a great sign to see as he works towards getting back on track.
With the Brewers needing pitching help, performances like these could land him back in MLB before we know it.
Jose Fermin, 2B, St. Louis Cardinals
Last Week: 5 G, 20 AB, 11 H, 2 HR, 9 RBI, .550/.583/.1.050, 1.633 OPS
Jose Fermin, another former big leaguer, had a truly incredible week at the plate last week. When looking for the top performers across the minor leagues last week, it was hard to find a better hitter than Jose Fermin.
As he looks to work his way back to the major leagues, Fermin reached base at nearly a .600 clip last week, a number that feels straight out of a video game. He’s had a great year so far, as his 147 season wRC+ has been very encouraging for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Watch out, because if Fermin continues to rake like this, he’ll be back in MLB very soon.
Double-A Top Performers
While this week’s top Double-A performers don’t consist of any former MLB talent, this group of players is loaded. We have a former first-round pick, a member of our top 100, and another rising star as our top performers of the week.
All three of these players have had pretty good years, as they look to continue climbing the minor leagues, in hopes of impacting their big league teams as soon as possible.
Let’s dive into our three Double-A top performers last week.
Spencer Jones, OF, New York Yankees
Last Week: 6 G, 21 AB, 10 H, 3 HR, 8 RBI, .476/.607/.952, 1.559 OPS
After beginning the 2025 season at Double-A once again due to some concerns in his game, Spencer Jones has worked very hard to erase these concerns and prove that he’s still the hitter that the Yankees expected him to be when they selected him in the first round back in 2022.
Last week, Jones showcased his elite power first and foremost, as he hit three homers in just 21 at-bats. Out of all the minor leaguers featured in this story, this ties him with a few other hitters for the second-most hits this past week. Not only this, but he reached base at a clip over .600.
Jones still has a little way to go before he’s ready for the big leagues, but he looks closer and closer to being ready for his Triple-A promotion.
Hector Rodriguez, OF, Cincinnati Reds
Last Week: 7 G, 30 AB, 17 H, 3 HR, 6 RBI, .567/.606/.1.033, 1.639 OPS
After being dealt to the Cincinnati Reds from the New York Mets back in 2022, outfielder Hector Rodriguez has slowly become a very interesting young hitter. Last week, he reinforced this idea, as he was one of the better performers across the minor leagues.
During his 30 at-bats last week, Rodriguez recorded 17 hits, three of which were home runs. This led him to record an on-base percentage of over .600, a very good number. Rodriguez also led the Southern League in OPS last week.
Rodriguez was featured as a prospect who just missed the most recent edition of Aram Leighton’s Cincinnati Reds’ top 15 prospects list, and if he continues to play like this, he may land on the top 100 list after the next update.
Jonah Tong, SP, New York Mets
Last Week: 1 GS, 7.2 IP, 11 Ks, 1 BB, 0.39 ERA
Every minor league season, it seems like there’s one breakout pitcher who blows every hitter away at the plate. So far this season, this pitcher appears to be Mets’ right-hander and our No. 69 prospect, Jonah Tong.
This past week, Tong was tasked with facing the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, the Harrisburg Senators, and he handled them with ease. He struck out 11 batters over 7.2 innings, showcasing some impressive stuff on the mound.
After this start, Tong became the first minor league arm to reach the triple-digit strikeout threshold, an impressive achievement. As he continues to blow away Double-A hitters, it appears his Triple-A promotion could be right around the corner.
High-A Top Performers
Unlike the other levels we’ve covered to this point, the High-A level produced plenty of impressive performances from non-household names. Out of the three players featured in this minor league check-in, none of these players are ranked in our top 100.
However, these players have still put together some of the more impressive performances in the minor leagues last week, and they should be celebrated for their successes.
So, let’s dive into these three players.
Daniel Vasquez, SS, Kansas City Royals
Last Week: 6 G, 24 AB, 12 H, 1 HR, 2 RBI, .500/.556/.750, 1.306 OPS
When thinking about shortstops on the Kansas City Royals, your mind likely jumps straight to Bobby Witt Jr., one of the best players in our sport. However, another shortstop in their system, Daniel Vasquez, looked very good during last week’s competitions.
Over six games, the 21-year-old had hits in exactly half of his at-bats, while also playing sound baseball at the plate overall. In addition to his impressive performance at the plate, Vasquez also showed his wheels on the basepaths, as he took home a stolen base last week.
Vasquez has had a solid season overall, recording a 117 wRC+ so far. If he continues to hit this well, he may make the jump to Double-A shortly.
Chris Suero, C, New York Mets
Last Week: 5 G, 19 AB, 9 H, 2 HR, 8 RBI, .474/.545/.947, 1.492 OPS
When trying to choose offensive players to highlight for the High-A portion of this story, I was impressed with the number of catchers who hit very well last week. The best of these catchers, was Chris Suero, one of the Mets’ brighter offensive stars in the minor leagues.
In addition to his tremendous week at the plate last week, Suero has recorded a wRC+ over 150 this season, which has begun to create some buzz around his name. This buzz has only continued with how he’s played recently.
Similar to a few other players on this list, Suero was named as someone who just missed the Mets’ preseason top 15 prospects ranking. However, after this showing, I don’t expect him to miss the next update.
Eric Yost, SP, San Diego Padres
Last Week: 1 GS, 7 IP, 9 Ks, 1 BB, 0.00 ERA
Over the past few seasons, the San Diego Padres have done a very good job of repeatedly developing top prospects left and right. Most of these players, though, have been on the offensive side of things. Despite this, Eric Yost has brought some attention to their pitching development as well.
Out of all the pitchers we highlighted this week, Eric Yost had one of the more dominant single-game performances we had seen. In his start, he struck out nine batters across seven innings, while walking just one batter.
Yost has had a pretty good season overall, as he’s pitched to a 2.43 ERA across 12 starts. With his dominance, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a promotion coming his way soon.
Low-A Top Performers
The final level we’ll cover in this week’s minor league check-in is Low-A. Coincidentally, this level just so happens to have featured arguably some of the best talent and best performances we saw through last week’s games.
One of the three players featured in this portion of the minor league check-in is ranked in our top 100. However, all of them had some of the better performances across the entire Low-A level.
With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at what made these performances so special.
Eduardo Quintero, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
Last Week: 5 G, 19 AB, 8 H, 1 HR, 4 RBI, .421/.500/.737, 1.237 OPS
In the latest update of our top 100 prospects list, there were a ton of newcomers to the top 100. One of these players was Dodgers outfielder Eduardo Quintero, who has blown away his competition this season in the California League.
Last week, Quintero performed extremely well, as he reached base in half of his at-bats, while also showcasing a decent amount of pop at the plate. He currently leads the California League in homers, as the homer he hit this week put him in first place by two.
As Quintero continues to grow and develop, he’ll be one of the main prospects to watch in the Dodgers’ loaded farm system.
Franyerber Montilla, SS, Detroit Tigers
Last Week: 4 G, 18 AB, 10 H, 2 HR, 8 RBI, .556/.579/.1.056, 1.635 OPS
To put it simply, Tigers shortstop Franyerber Montilla takes the cake for arguably the best performance last week, as his well-rounded toolset wasn’t matched by anyone else in this story.
While Montilla played the least number of games by any player on this list, he was dominant when he was on the field. He had 10 hits in 18 at-bats, while also hitting two homers in the process. Not only this, but Montilla also stole six bases last week!
As Montilla continues to play more games at Low-A, be on the lookout for his development to continue.
Logan McGuire, RHP, Cleveland Guardians
Last Week: 2 G, 0 GS, 5 IP, 10 Ks, 0 BB, 0.00 ERA
Out of all the players we featured in this edition of the minor league check-in, the only reliever to be featured is RHP Logan McGuire, whose performance was too good to overlook. Relievers often aren’t given the credit they deserve, but it’s hard not to credit McGuire with what he did last week.
In two performances, McGuire appeared in five innings, where he allowed no runs, no walks, and struck out 10 batters. He was truly unhittable, as he also allowed just one hit in this same span.
As I previously mentioned, it’s not often that relievers are given the credit they deserve, but McGuire’s performance last week was too good to ignore.
Notable Promotions
Over the past week, we haven’t just seen top prospects perform extremely well in the minors, but we’ve seen a handful of top prospects earn their well-deserved promotions to the next level.
For starters, after being dealt in a blockbuster trade for superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, the Boston Red Sox immediately assigned James Tibbs III to Double-A. After slashing .246/.379/.478 with a 132 wRC+ and 12 homers in High-A with the Giants, this promotion was well deserved.
Tibbs wasn’t the only player to earn a Double-A promotion this week, as a handful of prospects in the National League would go through a similar jump.
Mets’ top 100 prospects, Carson Benge and Jacob Reimer, will join the team’s Double-A affiliate to make their debuts on Tuesday, after they both slugged their way through High-A.
Also, Reds prospect and former first-rounder Cam Collier earned his Double-A promotion, where he hit .435/.480/.478 with a 182 wRC+ in his first week at the level.
Another former first-rounder, Thomas White, also made his Double-A debut this past week, as he went 2.2 innings, striking out four batters in his first game at the level.
However, the biggest promotions of the week belong to another pair of former first-rounders, Chase Burns and Brady House, who both earned their Major League call-ups this week.
Brady House made his debut earlier in the week, but he has struggled early. He did record his first Major League hit, though, a huge accomplishment for the former first-rounder.
Burns will make his debut against the Yankees on Tuesday after flying from Low-A to MLB since the beginning of the season. He’s dominated in the process, recording a 1.77 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 66 innings across all levels this season. He’s currently ranked as our No. 13 prospect and is the third-highest ranked pitching prospect.