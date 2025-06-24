The Top Performers From Last Week in Minor League Baseball (6/16-6/22)

So far this season, the Minor Leagues have featured some tremendous performances, and this week followed the same trend. We had multiple pitchers throw gems on the mound, hitters slugging home runs left and right, and some stellar plays all across the diamond.

For fans across the league, these performances should give them hope for the future, as these are their future big leaguers. Players on our top 100 prospects list won’t be the only current minor leaguers to play a key role in their future big league clubs, and this week’s performances reinforced this idea.

Of the 12 players we’ll feature in this week’s recap of the minor leagues, just four of these players are currently ranked inside our top 100, showing the depth of the minor leagues so far this season.

You truly never know what you’re going to get from different players, and this week was a perfect reflection of this.