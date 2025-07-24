Three Prospects Who Are Blocked as Deadline Day Approaches

Harry Ford, C, Seattle Mariners

If there’s been one key storyline this season on the offensive side of the sport, it’s been the incredible breakout of Mariners’ catcher Cal Raleigh. While this breakout has obviously been a very positive thing for the club, it’s led to a challenging future outlook for one of their former first-rounders, catcher Harry Ford.

Since he was selected by the Mariners back with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the team has held Ford in high regard. The baseball world has followed this as well, as Ford was often ranked highly on many prospect lists. Currently ranked as our 86th-best prospect, Ford has skyrocketed through the Mariners’ farm system.

Ford has flat-out raked this season in his first taste of Triple-A. In 72 games, Ford has slashed .290/.407/.437 with nine homers and a 121 wRC+, posting some really solid numbers overall. He’s been playing some of the best baseball of his career, improving both his walk and strikeout rate from last season, too.

While Ford has yet to make his debut just yet, he was named to the Taxi Squad earlier this season, showing the club’s willingness to squeeze him in during times when it’s absolutely necessary. Outside of this, his path to the big leagues has been complicated since Raleigh’s breakout.

Raleigh has played nearly all of the Mariners’ games this season, complicating this situation even more. It’s not like they could squeeze Ford into some off-day action, as Raleigh rarely sits to begin with. His bat is simply too good to keep out of the lineup.

This is where the trade deadline comes in: The Mariners are looking to make some serious upgrades, and they won’t be cheap. If the club decides to take the all-in approach as they currently sit just six games out of first place, Ford is an expendable trade piece.