The Rise of Kanas City Royals Prospect Austin Charles

The 6 ‘6, 215lb frame had scouts comparing his size and stature to O’Neill Cruz/Aaron Judge types and had them dreaming of what he could do on the mound. Early video showed the athleticism of Charles in the box and at shortstop.

He showcased plus-plus power even with his funky swing mechanics. His lengthy arms play a role in his odd swing mechanics as he can be a bit long to the ball. His quick, powerful swing had scouts really impressed with him. He primarily played shortstop his senior year and showed off a ton of athleticism and range, but there was always a chance he could be moved off position given his size and plus-arm.

I dove into Kansas City Royals prospect Austin Charles last weekend. Man there is a lot to like! Intriguing tools highlighted by a quick & powerful swing. Plus athleticism & arm that could play well in the OF. Raw skill set, but lots of potential.

pic.twitter.com/JoYEt1dJuR — Jared Perkins (@JaredCP1) November 24, 2022

On the mound, Charles was flashing fastball velocity anywhere from 88-95 mph. There were a lot of inconsistencies in his delivery which goes back to Charles’ tools being very raw. He had an above-average curveball to go along with his fastball.

The size and future projection had a lot of teams looking at taking Charles as a pitcher, but he lacked a lot of innings as he preferred to play on the field. Even though he was selected as a two-way guy, the Royals decided to focus on him as a position player with how sky high the ceiling is.

Charles made a brief debut in the Arizona Complex League in 2022, going 3-for-11 with four strikeouts in three games. It was very tough to make any kind of judgment on Charles at that point. The hype was growing coming out of the draft, but it was pretty quiet for the most part. Then Charles made his way to extended spring training in 2023 and boy did the hype start growing.

It seemed like every day that the Surprise Royals twitter account tweeted stats from extended spring training games, Charles was showing up with a multi-hit game. It was clear that Charles was far from overmatched by the competition in extended. There wasn’t a hotter prospect name in the Royals organization than Austin Charles.