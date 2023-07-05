Kansas City Royals 2023 MLB Draft Guide

It’s July and the 2023 MLB Draft is right around the corner. This is the first year of the draft since the league implemented a draft lottery and the Kansas City Royals will be selecting eighth.

The Kansas City Royals have one of the worst-ranked farm systems in the major leagues. Half of that can be attributed to the fact they just recently graduated guys like Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt, Jr., MJ Melendez, Michael Massey, and many others. The other half of that is because of not so great drafts in both 2020 and 2021. The Royals went for a lot more upside in 2021 and it has been a much longer development process for Frank Mozzicato and others.

Along with that, 2022 first rounder Gavin Cross has shown some struggles at the plate, which has led many organizations to take him out the top 100 of many organizations who rank prospects. This leaves the Royals with zero top 100 prospects. It is still too early to just give up on Cross as he’s shown signs of improvement as the season has carried on.

Overall, in the 2022 draft, the Royals really stepped up their game. They capitalized on a lot of mid-to-late round picks who have really shown a lot of potential. Guys like Steven Zobac, David Sandlin, Javier Vaz, and Austin Charles have been quite impressive. They were able to save some significant money in picks 3 through 10 and get guys like Sandlin and Charles to sign.