Seven Cardinals Prospects Whose Names You Need to Know

The St. Louis Cardinals are in an odd spot right now. This was supposed to be a transition year. Instead, they are vying for a playoff spot. The focus for the future President of Baseball Operations, Chaim Bloom, however, is still catching up in player development.

“Catching up is important,” said Bloom in a 2024 press conference. “But we want to be able to set the tone, so we’re not just going to be looking at copying everyone else. We want to find our own way.”

The Cardinals are seeking to refine their development process, and it begins with some of the organization’s top prospects. With so many players at the big-league level slated to hit the open market in the next year or two, having the next wave of talent ready to go is going to be crucial for this organization.

If the team is not able to successfully replace the departing veterans with promising internal candidates, that places an insane amount of pressure on external additions to excel. Developing players already in your system is of the utmost importance, so let’s take a look at a handful of Cardinals prospects you should become familiar with.