Seattle Mariners Top Prospects For 2023

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/40 60/65 50/60 40/40 45/50 50

Locklear was absolutely mashing through High-A prior to breaking a bone after taking a ball off of the hand. He has big power potential, but there is a lot of pressure on the bat and some concerns as to whether he will hit enough against better competition.

Offense

Starting upright with his hands extended out in front of his body, Locklear wags the bat quite a bit while tipping the barrel prior to his load. His load is not much quieter, featuring a pair of hand pumps as he sinks into his back leg.

The loud moves Locklear features pre-swing can make it difficult to consistently be on time and could lead to issues against more advanced pitching. He is able to get away with the loud moves thanks to his ability to turn the barrel so quickly and his brute strength. He will rarely miss a hanger and crushes pitches middle-away with easy plate coverage.

Posting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106.5 MPH and a max of 113 MPH, Locklear has easy plus power to all fields. He hedges some of the whiff concern with just a 22% chase rate and a good overall approach.

His hand position at launch paired with moves that are difficult to consistently time have caused Locklear to struggle with velocity, sometimes looking rushed/tied up. He posted just a .690 OPS against fastballs 93+ in 2023 prior to hitting the IL.

The flip side is, Locklear mashed to a near 1.000 OPS in 48 High-A games despite swing inefficiencies and there is no doubting his ability to tap into power in games. If he can clean up his moves, Locklear could develop into a 1B power threat capable of launching plenty of homers.

Defense/Speed

A below average runner, Locklear moves his feet well enough to be a decent defender at first base. Though he is not a threat on the bases, he is not a clogger thanks to his savviness. He was 7 for 7 on stolen base attempts in his 48 High-A games.

Outlook

There’s plenty to like when it comes to the power potential Locklear possesses, but it is difficult to project him as an everyday big leaguer with his current swing. With the right adjustments, he could develop into a first base power bat at the highest level, capable of launching 30 homers. Until then, the hit tool projects a notch below average which holds him back from the next future value tier.

The Next Five

11. Felnin Celesten – SS – (CPX)

Evaluators who have been able to see Celesten have highlighted his immense tools as a switch hitting 17-year-old. Obviously, the Mariners saw much of the same, signing him to a $4.7 million bonus in January of this year.

Admittedly, I have not seen the kid play baseball other than a couple videos. There’s twitch and athleticism as well as an advanced swing for a 17-year-old, but I have not seen enough to be able to comfortably rank him in the top 10. Once Celesten makes his debut, he could rise up these ranks very quickly.

12. Tai Peete – SS – (CPX)

An impressive athlete who was a legitimate prospect both on the mound and at the plate, the Mariners drafted Peete as a shortstop, dreaming on an exciting combination of power and speed. Peete will still be 17 years old when he makes his professional debut and was one of the more raw prospects in the 2023 class.

His plus arm and athleticism should allow him to make an impact defensively even if he has to move off of shortstop to third base or corner outfield.

13. Lazaro Montes – OF/DH – (CPX)

A gargantuan teenager who stands at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Montes signed for $2.5 million in large part to his elite raw power. Strikeouts are an issue as Montes punched out 33% of the time in the DSL last season, but he has cut that number a bit at the complex.

The 18-year-old already does not move very well and is a candidate to be stashed in a RF/DH role, but he has already hit a home run at 118.4 MPH. He will need to cut down on the whiff, but there’s special power potential.

14. Taylor Dollard – RHP – (Triple-A)

Dollard was one of the breakout pitching prospects of the year last year, pitching to a 2.25 ERA in 144 IP at Double-A. Unfortunately, Dollard went down with a shoulder issue that required labrum surgery just three starts into his season and will not be back until 2024. When Dollard is right, he pounds the strike zone with a plus slider and sneaky fastball.

15. Isaiah Campbell – RHP – (MLB)

A plus slider and mid 90s fastball paired with above average command has Campbell looking the part of a solid MLB reliever. Campbell’s fastball has good carry and can touch 97 mph while landing his slider for a strike roughly 65% of the time. Even when he is not getting whiffs with the slider, it is a ground ball machine.

Other Names to Watch

Prelander Berroa – RHP – (Double-A): It’s been another successful year for the 23-year-old right-hander so far, but it has come out of the bullpen this season. Berroa jumped onto the scene with gaudy strikeout numbers in 2021 and turned that into a sub-3.00 ERA over 100 innings last year spanning two organizations (traded from San Francisco for Donovan Walton), but he’s still fighting the command issues that he’s carried at every stop at the Minor League level. Berroa has ridden an electric upper-90s heater and solid slider to a Major League debut in 2023, and he has the makings of another high-leverage reliever in Seattle.

Zach DeLoach – OF – (Triple-A): DeLoach has been incredibly consistent since the Mariners took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. In just over 300 Minor League games, DeLoach is slashing .274/.379/.443 (.821 OPS) and is enjoying his best offensive season in hitter-friendly Tacoma this season. While he could supply a bit more power than he’s showcased in pro ball, DeLoach’s advanced approach and ability to hold down a spot in the outfield have him looking like a future big leaguer in some capacity.

Cade Marlowe – OF – (MLB): The 26-year-old Marlowe has grinded his way to a big league debut in the past couple of days after being taken in the 20th round out of the University of West Georgia in 2019. Marlowe has hit at every stop, owning a career .863 Minor League OPS prior to his call-up. The strikeouts are consistently present, but Marlowe offers 20-homer pop and game-changing speed, going 25-29 in the stolen base department with Triple-A Tacoma this season.

Michael Morales – RHP – (Low-A): A high school right-hander from the northeast, the Mariners pried him away from a Vanderbilt commitment with good money in the third round in 2021. Morales struggled mightily in his first full season of pro ball, logging a 5.91 ERA and an opponent batting average of nearly .300 in Low-A last year. In his repeat season at 20 years old, the California League is still getting to Morales, whose low-90s heater and only-decent secondaries have resulted in a 4.80 ERA and 1.37 WHIP through 17 starts this season.

Axel Sanchez – SS – (High-A): The 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic hammered the ball once he got off the Complex last season, slashing .305/.401/.618 in 33 games in Modesto. A lofty assignment to High-A Everett this season has proved to be a mighty challenge, limiting him to a 74 wRC+ and a 29.5% K-rate through 68 games. Sanchez has true staying power at short, but his key to flying up prospect rankings would be a refined approach at the plate and limiting the strikeouts.

Ben Williamson – 3B – (CPX): A four-year player at William & Mary in the newly-named Coastal Athletic Conference (formerly the Colonial), Williamson for nearly a third of the allotted slot value for the 57th overall pick. Williamson mutilated mid-major pitching this past season, slashing .391/.513/.662 with an 8.4% K-rate. Seattle is surely hoping they found something similar to what the Angels saw in first round pick Nolan Schanuel this year.

Teddy McGraw – RHP – (Draft): With as good as Wake Forest was all season long, they were without their Saturday starter with first round ability in McGraw, who threw to a 4.08 ERA in 70.2 IP at Wake in 2022. McGraw is currently sidelined as he recovers from his second UCL reconstruction since 2019, but when he’s healthy, he has showcased a mid-to-high 90s fastball and a sweeper/slider that can become a legitimate big league offering. Seattle took a chance on McGraw’s health with their third round pick in July’s draft.

Walter Ford – RHP – (CPX): Seattle’s second round pick last year out of high school in Florida, Ford has a whopping 13.2 IP under his belt in pro ball, allowing 14 hits while punching out 15 and walking six. Ford features a fastball that typically sits in the 90-92 range, along with a developing slider and a fringy changeup. Born in December of 2004, it’s too early to tell when a maturing version of Ford looks like.