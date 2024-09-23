The Detroit Tigers Call Up Top Prospect Jackson Jobe

The Detroit Tigers have taken the baseball world by storm with their improbable, Hollywood esque run toward October baseball. Comeback wins, robbing home runs, extra innings heroics, the Tigers have experienced the kind of excitement baseball fans long for. And, it’s about to get even better.

On Monday afternoon the team announced top prospect (Just Baseball’s no. four overall) Jackson Jobe will join the team in Detroit. Reports are Jobe will come out of the bullpen, which on this Tigers team, could mean just about any role from bulk innings to clutch high-leverage spots.

The Tigers are calling up Just Baseball’s 4th overall and top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe!



For Jobe, it’s surely a dream come true. The 22-year-old Irving, Texas native was selected third overall in 2021 and has steadily worked his way through the minors despite injuries causing some speed bumps.

He’ll have the opportunity to join a clubhouse that’s buzzing with positive energy and deliver his first pitch in front of a packed Comerica crowd that has found a second life to this season and excitement they have not experienced in a number of years.