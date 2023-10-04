Ricky Tiedemann, Jackson Jobe and TK Roby Shine in Arizona Fall League Debuts

The Arizona Fall League is consistently loaded with talent from all levels and varying degrees of prospect pedigree, but this year’s pitching crop is as good as any in recent memory.

Headlined by two of the most electric pitching prospects in baseball, in Ricky Tiedemann (No. 41 overall) and Jackson Jobe (No. 46 overall), there’s a handful of arms with plenty of intrigue. We highlighted those notable arms as well as the as they talented hitters they will oppose on the most recent episode of The Call Up Podcast.

I will be highlighting AFL performances each week with some data to contextualize how certain players are trending. We are starting off with a bang considering the fact that Jobe tossed four shutout, Tiedemann picked up seven punch outs across five innings of one run ball and TK Roby was nothing shy of electric in his three scoreless innings.

Let’s dive into each of the three starts.