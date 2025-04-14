How Dropping the Bat Unlocked Nolan McLean’s Powerful Arm

Since McLean took himself out of the lineup permanently in June of 2024, he’s made 13 starts between 2024 and 2025. In those outings, he’s posted a 2.73 ERA with a 23.2% strikeout rate.

His diverse arsenal consisting of a 4-Seamer, Cutter, Sweeper, 2-Seamer, Changeup and Curveball have allowed only 50 hits and two home runs in 61 innings since the switch. It’s a repertoire McLean says would not have as much depth if he was still hitting.

“Just adding a few pitches and mixing up what I’m throwing in different counts, and being able to throw it in any count,” McLean said. “Whether it’s behind in a count or ahead in a count. Whatever it is, being able to throw any pitch in any count has been key.”

McLean has picked up where he left off early in the 2025 season, allowing just one earned run in nine innings with 14 strikeouts through his two starts. He credits this continued success in part to a revamped off-season routine that allowed him to focus on pitch shapes, mechanics and strength.

“I was able to kind of hone in on different things on the mound. Work on the mechanics at a higher intent than I would have been if I was getting so many rotations swinging the bat as well,” McLean said. “It was a little less to balance on my plate, and I was able to get a lot stronger, move better, and be able to throw a few more pitches.”

Although McLean does miss hitting and the novelty of two-way play, he believes this decision will play a vital role in his pursuit to reach the big leagues.