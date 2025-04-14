How Dropping the Bat Unlocked Nolan McLean’s Powerful Arm
No longer a two-way player, Nolan McLean is now realizing his potential as a full-time starter to become one of the Mets top prospects.
Mets prospect Nolan McLean walked off the mound on June 21, 2024 tasked with a difficult decision. After surrendering five earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings pitched against the Akron RubberDucks, the two-way Minor Leaguer needed to figure out how to proceed.
The right-hander was just one-month removed from his promotion to Double-A Binghamton, but had struggled to produced results at the plate and on the mound.
Through six Double-A starts, opponents were batting .290 with a .949 OPS against McLean. He had posted a 6.93 ERA to start his tenure at the next level.
Things weren’t much better for the part time DH either. In 69 Double-A plate appearances, McLean slashed .159/.232/.333 with a 52.1% strikeout rate.
McLean knew it was time for a change as the stress of hitting and pitching was weighing on him.
“My body wasn’t feeling as good as I thought it would,” McLean said. “I was getting tired.”
McLean met with team staff to discuss how to move forward. When given the freedom to make his own decision, McLean opted to drop the bat and put all his focus on pitching, believing it was best for his big-league development.
What’s Different Since the Switch to Just Pitching?
With newfound time to work on pitching, McLean quickly got to work looking to build up his stamina on the mound.
“I was able to work on my mechanics a lot more, and just having my legs under me every time I went out there to start.” McLean said, “There were some times last year where I felt like I was just super fatigued in the first inning when I didn’t really need to be. Even if my stuff and my velocity weren’t noticing a change, my legs were definitely noticing it.
Those changes have immediately paid dividends on the field.
Since McLean took himself out of the lineup permanently in June of 2024, he’s made 13 starts between 2024 and 2025. In those outings, he’s posted a 2.73 ERA with a 23.2% strikeout rate.
His diverse arsenal consisting of a 4-Seamer, Cutter, Sweeper, 2-Seamer, Changeup and Curveball have allowed only 50 hits and two home runs in 61 innings since the switch. It’s a repertoire McLean says would not have as much depth if he was still hitting.
“Just adding a few pitches and mixing up what I’m throwing in different counts, and being able to throw it in any count,” McLean said. “Whether it’s behind in a count or ahead in a count. Whatever it is, being able to throw any pitch in any count has been key.”
McLean has picked up where he left off early in the 2025 season, allowing just one earned run in nine innings with 14 strikeouts through his two starts. He credits this continued success in part to a revamped off-season routine that allowed him to focus on pitch shapes, mechanics and strength.
“I was able to kind of hone in on different things on the mound. Work on the mechanics at a higher intent than I would have been if I was getting so many rotations swinging the bat as well,” McLean said. “It was a little less to balance on my plate, and I was able to get a lot stronger, move better, and be able to throw a few more pitches.”
Although McLean does miss hitting and the novelty of two-way play, he believes this decision will play a vital role in his pursuit to reach the big leagues.
“I like the way I developed this off season and into spring training,” McLean said. “I’m super excited where my game’s at right now, and hopefully I can continue to improve from there.”
McLean was ranked as the Mets #4 organization prospect by Just Baseball in February. He will continue to try and ride this newfound momentum into more success throughout 2025.