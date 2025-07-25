Is Spencer Jones the Yankees’ Best Trade Chip or a Future Star?

So far with the RailRiders, he’s appeared in 19 games with an incredible 13 home runs already to go along with an almost inhuman slashline: .400/.457/.950 for an OPS of 1.407. He only trails his total bases total from his 49 Double-A games earlier this season by 28…in 30 fewer games.

SPENCER JONES 3-HOMER GAME!!!



The Yankees prospect has 13 home runs in 19 games since being promoted to Triple-A🤯pic.twitter.com/5MKEOWlVfu — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 24, 2025

Against a higher calibre of opposing pitching, he has only tallied 3 less home runs, 7 less RBIs, 3 less doubles, and 4 less stolen bases through these 19 games than in his entire 49-game stint with Somerset. Jones is also one of only 14 players this season in the International League with at least 6 stolen bases without being caught stealing even once.

10 home runs in his last 12 games; 8 home runs in his last 8 games; 5 home runs in his last 4 games; 5 three-hit games in Triple-A; the league’s best OPS among players with 19+ games played. Jones has been absolutely tearing the cover off the baseball, and it’s still uncertain how the Yankees will capitalize on this success he’s had.

Potential Trade Asset?

The Yankees simply don’t have a starting job available for Jones in the near future. Judge is under contract until 2039 earning $40 million per season, Cody Bellinger has a player option for next season to return to the Yankees, and former top Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez still has several seasons before free agency becomes an option for him. On top of this, Trent Grisham has been a surprisingly strong hitter in center field for them this year, too.

Put simply, the Yankees could very viably view Spencer Jones in terms of the value he could bring to the team this season in their quest to return to the World Series. While Jones’ potential in the MLB is plain to see and he could be a very solid outfielder in the world’s top league, the New York Yankees might decide they have enough confidence with their current outfield core to move on from Jones.

The Yankees need some better production from the hot corner at third base and could use an improvement to their pitching staff, both in the rotation and bullpen. There are plenty of trade targets for the Yankees to go after, and a package (or simply one-for-one deal) including Jones could make any of these deals go through easily.