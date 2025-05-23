Double-A Notebook: Guardians and Pirates Scouting Reports

This was the first of two impressive homers Bazzana hit during the week, but it was truly this first homer that made a lasting impression on me. From this point forward, Bazzana continued to attack Altoona pitching throughout the week, hitting nearly every ball in play extremely hard.

On the surface, Bazzana didn’t find many results at the plate. A lot of the hard contact he put in play went for lineouts or flyouts, which could be seen in his .200 BABIP. Even with this being the case, I was still very impressed by many of the batted balls I saw from Bazzana.

Bazzana did struggle with strikeouts and whiffs as well, which I found surprising. There were moments where it felt like he wasn’t getting much help from the umpires, but this is still something to note, regardless. He maintained a 30.8% strikeout rate during the week, as opposed to a 3.8% walk rate.

He was a better fielder and better runner than I expected as well, as these were both underrated aspects of his game. Despite considering him quite underrated in both of these aspects, I think he will undoubtedly need to remain at second base, as his range is not good enough for any other position.

Since leaving Altoona, Bazzana has continued to impress with his offensive abilities. In 149 plate appearances this season, he has hit four homers and slashed .252/.362/.433 with a 136 wRC+. Unfortunately, Bazzana injured his oblique, and he’s expected to miss 8-10 weeks.

Although, unfortunately, this injury will sideline Bazzana for a significant amount of time, it’s important to look to the positive takeaways I saw from him. Bazzana was everything I expected to see from a first overall pick, and I have no doubt he’ll be a very good big leaguer.