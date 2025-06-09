The Carolina Mudcats Are Loaded With Young Talent

Minor League Baseball can take you to places that you’ve never heard of to see some of the game’s best rising talent.

This year, one of those places is Zebulon, North Carolina. A small town with a population of around 10,000, Zebulon gets to host one of the most intriguing teams in all of the minor leagues.

That team is the Carolina Mudcats, the Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

When discussing baseball teams comprised of 18 to 22-year-olds in North Carolina, many would normally prefer to watch the Tar Heels play in the ACC.