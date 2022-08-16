New York Mets to Promote Top Third Base Prospect Brett Baty

The New York Mets are dipping into the farm to help deal with an injury at the big league level. After losing Luis Guillorme to a groin injury during Sunday’s victory over the Phillies, the Mets have decided to promote their top infield prospect to take over the primary duties at the hot corner.

Source: Mets are expected to call up prospect Brett Baty. — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) August 16, 2022

Baty, 22, was drafted by the Mets with the 12th overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school. The top-level prep bat has quickly shot through the Mets farm system, playing at every level across his three seasons in professional baseball.

Last year, Baty began the season in High-A, but was promoted to Double-A after playing 51 games where he hit to a .309/.397/.514 slash line with 22 extra-base hits. Baty spent 40 games at Double-A last year and posted a respectable .787 OPS. This year however, Baty became one of the top hitters in the Eastern League of Double-A.

Across 89 games played with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in 2022, Baty hit .312/.406/.544, with 19 home runs, 22 doubles and 59 RBIs. His 159 wRC+ was the top mark in the entire league, as was his .950 OPS.