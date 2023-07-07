First Round Sleepers in the 2023 MLB Draft

Got more Charlee Soto and man, that's a fun arm.



Came out pumping 95-98 MPH heaters with good sinking action down in the zone, getting a couple whiffs. Main secondary was a change-up with big tumbling action in the high-80's that he commanded arm-side well. Flashed a SL @ 88. pic.twitter.com/W2vBWqkSUJ — Tyler Jennings (@TylerJennings24) July 6, 2022

RHP Josh Knoth, Patchogue-Medford (NY) – It’s hard to find a prep arm with more arrow-up buzz than Knoth has received this spring and summer. The New York native has an advanced mix of three above-average or better offerings, along with a developing changeup and good command of all his pitches. A medium-sized righty, Knoth has been up to 98 with his fastball. His best pitch is a 3,000+ RPM slider that many evaluators think is a top offering in the prep class. An Ole Miss commit, I fully expect a team to sign Knoth away from school in the back end of the first round.

One of my favorite pitchers in the 2023 draft: RHP Josh Knoth (NY).



Fastball up to 98 mph, a pair of sharp breaking balls he can spin above 3,000 rpm, threw a 19-strikeout perfect game this spring, will still be 17 on draft day. pic.twitter.com/90KaKYY0RJ — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) May 25, 2023

RHP Blake Wolters, Mahomet-Seymour (IL) – Wolters is another advanced right-hander with some powerful stuff and good analytical profiles on his offerings. With a fastball that has produced spin rates in the 2,300+ range, along with a hard slider in the mid-80s. His changeup is still in development, but with a good projectable frame and solid control, watch for Wolters to be selected more highly than originally thought. Wolters is an Arizona commit.

RHP Zander Mueth, Belleville East (IL) – A big 6-foot-6 righty, Mueth features an impressive trio of pitches with a ton of projection. Mueth’s fastball has been up to 97 and has got a good amount of swings-and-misses on the offering. The Illinois product has a solid pair of secondaires, including a mid-80s slider with an advanced movement profile and a changeup with solid fade. As with most power prep pitchers, Mueth will have to improve his command and strike-throwing ability at the next level. An Ole Miss commit, Mueth should command a high price tag at the back end of round one or somewhere across round two.

RHP Joey Volchko, Redwood (CA) – Volchko had an impressive senior year in a stacked California prep landscape and blew away scouts with his ability to throw four advanced offerings. An effortful over-the-top delivery, Volchko has gotten the fastball up to 96 and should get into the upper-90s soon. His best pitch is a mid-80s slider with good two-plane movement and swing-and-miss ability. Volchko also throws a curveball and changeup that have both gotten solid reviews about how the offerings could develop. A Stanford recruit, his commitment should be strong and will command a high price tag.

Goin back to last summer for a look at @BaseballRedwood righty Joey Volchko. The @StanfordBSB has gained a lot of helium behind a high octane arsenal from a physical 6'4" frame w/ FB to mid 90's and improved command/control . #MLBDraft @PG_scouting @CBABaseballUSA pic.twitter.com/vpfrHUKll4 — Perfect Game California (@California_PG) May 3, 2023

Infielders

1B Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic – Schanuel may be the top mid-major hitter in the class not named Jacob Wilson, taking the crown from previous first-round picks such as Zach Neto and Colton Cowser. Defensively, it is a safe bet that Schanuel will stick at first, but the bat is where he will make his money. The Boca Raton native put up video game-like numbers for Florida Atlantic, posting a .447/.615/.868 line in 2023. It is likely a hit-over-power profile but Schanuel could easily grow into 25+ homer power at the next level. With tremendous pure-hitting ability and a price tag that won’t be high, look for a team to take Schanuel much earlier than expected, possibly in the top half of the first round.

This season @FAUBaseball's Nolan Schanuel had a 219 wRC+, leading D1 BB in 2023 and the 3rd best wRC+ since 2017@NSchanuel's wRC+ tops other #MLBDraft prospects like Crews (192), Wilken (187), and Langford (185) pic.twitter.com/l5henFHAsu — 6–4–3 Charts (@643charts) July 6, 2023

1B/C Ralphy Velasquez, Huntington Beach (CA) – It’s hard to find more impact potential from a prep bat than there is with Ralphy Velasquez. A physical left-handed swinger, Velasquez has big power and advanced plate skills that make him a popular name among high school bats. It’s safe to say that Velasquez will be picked in the first round, but just how high is the question. There are a lot of teams toward the back end who develop high school bats well, including the Rays, Orioles, Cardinals, Guardians, and Padres to just name a few. Defensively, Velasquez will have to get much better behind the plate to stick there, with first base as a likely outcome despite a plus arm. An Arizona State commit, Velasquez should command a higher bonus but should sign due to his popularity among clubs.