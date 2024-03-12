Confident Dylan Lesko is Ready to Show New Slider, Refined Mechanics

When the San Diego Padres drafted right-hander Dylan Lesko with their first selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller and company knew they’d have to wait more than a year before seeing him back at full strength. The top prep arm in the class underwent Tommy John surgery in April of that year, wiping out his senior season and delaying his potential pro debut until the middle of the 2023 season, at the earliest, if he signed.

The news caused Lesko to “fall” to 15th overall, where the Padres were happy to select the first ever Junior to win the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year after pitching to a 0.35 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 60 innings for Buford High School in Georgia.

The talented right-hander returned to action in late June of last season to what he called “mixed results,” though it was hard to come away from his 36 innings anything but encouraged. He averaged 94.5 MPH with his fastball with 20 inches of induced vertical break, and his elite changeup was as-advertised.

The challenge at times for Lesko was his command, which was an unfamiliar feeling for the young righty who impressed scouts with his polished delivery and repeatable mechanics as an amateur. A year and a half away from pitching in game action with a reconstructed elbow will result in a re-acclimation process for any pitcher.