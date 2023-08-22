The Best Prospects Who Just Missed Our Top 100 List

As is the case with every top 100 prospect list, there’s countless players who didn’t make the cut, but have a strong case to crack the list. Our top 100 midseason update is as hitter-heavy as ever, but there’s several arms who were under serious consideration that I’ll get to below.

The reality is, if a pitching and hitting prospect are “equal”, the hitter will almost always get the edge as pitchers are far more volatile.

That said, the impressive arms fly up the ranks as rapidly as teams push them through the Minor Leagues and several of the names featured in this article will almost surely be included in the end of year update. On the hitting side, you may see some commonalities in terms of the profile of prospect who just missed. Defensive limitations that put more pressure on the bat or whiff concerns typically keep good candidates on the outside looking in unless they flat out rake.

There’s more names who were close to making the cut who did not get mentioned in this piece, but these are the players I wanted to dive into with a bit more detail.