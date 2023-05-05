What Does Germán Márquez’s Injury Mean for the Rockies?

If the Colorado Rockies have an ace, it’s Germán Márquez.

Consider the data. The 28-year-old righty came to the Rockies through a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Since arriving in Colorado in 2016, Márquez has pitched in 1016 innings, ranking him 43rd among all active pitchers. Additionally, he has earned a career ERA+ of 111 — keep in mind, that’s for a pitcher throwing half his games at Coors Field. He is only two strikeouts behind Jorge De La Rosa for the most strikeouts in Rockies history (985).

Actually, just savor this moment from 2018 that illustrates just how good Germán Márquez can be:

In 2021, he was named an All-Star, and in 2018, he won a Silver Slugger. Through it all, though, he has been an anchor. When the Rockies were skidding and needed someone to change the momentum, Márquez has often been that player.