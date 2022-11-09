Cincinnati Reds Offseason Outlook

Establish a Plan for the Outfield

TJ Friedl, Nick Senzel, Stuart Fairchild, Jake Fraley and Aristides Aquino are the primary options currently on the roster. Fraley blossomed into perhaps the best outfielder for the Reds slashing .259/.344/.468 good for a 121 wRC+ in only 68 games. Friedl impressed after the All-Star break and earned at least an extended look for 2023.

At the end of the day, Cincinnati still does not have a center fielder or corner outfielders with much of a track record. With the amount of infield prospects nearing their big league debut someone will have to make the move to outfield.

While Matt McClain might be the obvious choice, I have been pounding the table for some time for Jonathan India to move to left field. India has not progressed defensively and has graded out as one of the worst defensive second basemen in baseball. This would allow for the Reds to have an athletic left fielder who has shown the ability to hit major league pitching when healthy.

Center field has been an issue in Cincinnati for years. Finding a player who can hit well enough and field the position has been a challenge. Signing or trading for a center fielder would be my number one priority, but it seems unlikely for 2023. Mike Siani, Friedl, and even Allan Cerda could be options. With 2023 being another evaluation year, center field can be an open competition likely emphasizing the need for a solution going forward.

Move India to left, start Fraley in right, give Friedl a roster spot, and either add a center fielder or be open playing younger players at that position. Senzel has proven he is at best a bench player.

Add a Catcher with Multiple Years of Control

Whether it’s via free agency or trade, the Reds should look to acquire a catcher who can be around for more than one season. Let me be clear, I think Tyler Stephenson should still be the number one catcher for 2023 and beyond. Finding a backstop with a bat like his is rare and the Reds should do everything they can to keep him behind the dish.