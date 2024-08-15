Cincinnati Reds Prospect Report

Stewart, who is one of my personal favorites, slashed .279/.391/.454 with eight home runs and a 143 wRC+ in 80 games for High-A Dayton. At only 20, Stewart has plenty of upside to tap into. Where, or what position, he will play is to be determined but his bat will get him in the lineup. Plus contact, power, and a good eye for the zone is a recipe for success.

Whos next? Cam Collier was likely on the outside looking in. At only 19, he has plently of time to work his way onto top 100 list. The power is legit, but concerns about his swing and miss are there. I doubt he plays third long term, so we could be looking at a DH/1B giving more pressure on his bat.

MLB Pipeline Movement

We all know prospect list change often. Poor performance, injuries, and popup prospects can shake up any list from update to update. Below is Pipeline’s May list (left) and most recent August update (right), which includes recent draftees.

May 2024 August 2024 No. 1 Rhett Lowder – P Chase Burns – P – ’24 1st Round No. 2 Noevli Marte – 3B Rhett Lowder – P No. 3 Edwin Arroyo – SS Edwin Arroyo – SS No. 4 Cam Collier – 3B Sal Stewart – 3B/2B No. 5 Connor Phillips – P Cam Collier – 3B No. 6 Chase Petty – P Tyson Lewis – SS – ’24 2nd Round No. 7 Sal Stewart – 3B Alfredo Duno – C No. 8 Carlos Jorge – 2B/OF Chase Petty – P No. 9 Ricardo Cabrera – SS/3B Sammy Stafura – SS No. 10 Alfredo Duno – C Ricardo Cabrera – SS/3B No. 11 Blake Dunn – OF Julian Aguiar – P No. 12 Ty Floyd – P Hector Rodriguez – OF No. 13 Hector Rodriguez – OF Luke Holman – P – ’24 2nd Round No. 14 Lyon Richardson – P Mike Sirota – OF – ’24 3rd Round No. 15 Sammy Stafura – SS Rece Hinds – OF No. 16 Rece Hinds – OF Connor Phillips – P No. 17 Julian Aguiar – P Carlos Jorge – OF No. 18 Cole Schoenwetter – P Blake Dunn – OF No. 19 Leo Balcazar – SS Sheng-En Lin – SS/3B No. 20 Victor Acosta – 2B/SS Ty Floyd – P No. 21 Adolfo Sanchez – OF Peyton Stovall – 2B – ’24 4th Round No. 22 Sheng-En Lin – SS/OF Tristian Smith – P – ’24 5th Round No. 23 Ethan O’Donnell – OF Zach Maxwell – P No. 24 Jacob Hurtubise – OF Cole Schoenwetter – P No. 25 Jay Allen – OF Adolfo Sanchez – OF No. 26 Carlos Sanchez – 3B Adam Serwinowski – P No. 27 Zach Maxwell – P Lyon Richardson – P No. 28 Esmith Pineda – OF Naibel Mariano – SS No. 29 Naibel Mariano – SS Leo Balcazar – SS No. 30 Adam Serwinowski – P Kyle Henry – OF Noelvi Marte is the only graduate from May

Risers

With only one graduate, and not many players taking a big leap, we only saw a few risers. Sammy Stafura moved up six spots thanks to a 126 wRC+ in Low-A. An abysmal start to his pro career was quickly turned around this season. We’ll see if he can tap into more power as he develops, but his glove will allow him to stick at short.

Julian Aguiar also moved up six spots and currently is in Triple-A. The strikeout numbers are not what they have been in the past but he has some craft to him and at the very least can be a depth option. Aguiar is Rule 5 eligible this December and I expect him to be added to the 40-man.

Zach Maxwell and Adam Serwinowski each were bumped four spots. Maxwell, a reliver, has a fastball that reaches 100 mph with plenty of strikeout stuff with a concerning amount of walks. Serwinowski has impressed in Low-A striking out 11 per nine thanks to an improving fastball and filthy slider. The 6’5″ lefty has a unique delivery with some deception allowing the fastball to surprise batters.