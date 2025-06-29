Cincinnati Reds Prospect Report (June 2025)

MLB Pipeline Top 100: Chase Burns (no.11), Rhett Lowder (no. 27), Sal Stewart (no. 63), Cam Collier (no. 68), Edwin Arroyo (no. 69), Chase Petty (no. 83)

Chase Burns – SP – Burns is the best pitching prospect in baseball for my money. You saw his stuff in his debut recording six strikeouts in the first two innings. He’s going to be heavy fastball/slider which works considering his fastball grabs triple digits with good movement and the slider works well off of it.

Burns not only has disgusting stuff, but the command is ahead of where many thought it would be. Being able to locate 99 mph on the edge of the zone and break a slider off that pitch is going to give batters fits. Through 13 minor league starts this season he had a 1.77 ERA and 2.16 FIP while striking out 12.14 per nine.

Pretty good first impression?



Chase Burns recorded his first SIX outs via strikeout in his MLB debut 👏 pic.twitter.com/z3lqdMg7Z4 — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2025

A healthy rotation of Greene, Burns, Abbott, and Lodolo is a very good front four. I’m sure we’ll see batter get to Burns fastball at times but I think the learning curve will not be too drastic for him. He’ll be a huge part of the Reds not only this season but well into the future.

Sal Stewart – 3B/2B -Stewart has done nothing but hit since he joined the Reds organization. He’s cruised through the minors and at only 21 is slashing .324/.389/.488 with eight home runs and a 154 wRC+ in Double-A. He’s also sprinkled in 13 stolen bases.

Although the power has been somewhat modest, I think there’s more to come. Stewart already has plus bat to ball skills and as he develops more of those deep doubles will turn into home runs. There’s truly not a major hole in his game offensively. Defensively, I’m not sure where he ends up. I’d like to see if he could be an answer to the outfield woes but first/third could be more likely.