New York Mets Notebook: Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Ronny Mauricio

“Right before the game, he got going, hitting in the cages, right before we went out there,” Mendoza said. “And I knew I had a bullet there at some point, but I knew also he was going to be late, because he was going to be a two-player move, obviously. And the situation presented itself, and he came through again.”

Lindor ran and did some cage drills before Friday’s game. Mendoza considered giving Lindor the entire series off while in Denver, but knew full well it was a simple matter of pain tolerance. For anyone other than his shortstop, that may have been a problem.

“I would like to start,” Lindor said of Saturday’s game. “It will be up to the trainers and (Mendoza). We’re all going to make the decision together. But I would like to start. Hopefully tomorrow, I wake up in a good spot.”

The 31-year-old has been among the league-leaders this season for shortstops. His 14 home runs are tops at the position while his 38 RBI is third-most. It was lining up to be one of the best first-half performances since joining the Mets before the injury, not that it might matter much.

“Special player, man, I’ve been saying,” Mendoza added about Lindor. “Special talent. We’re watching greatness here. All-Star voted started, what, a couple of days ago? So here he is. Continue doing what All-Stars do.”

With National League Silver Slugger Awards in each of the last two years and top-10 finishes in NL MVP voting the last three years, Lindor has never represented the Mets in the All-Star Game. That may all change this season.