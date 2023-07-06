Behind the Seams Prospects Corner: Q&A with Samad Taylor

Jared: You mentioned another experience in the Arizona Fall League. Talk about the level of competition there and just having the opportunity to be around those guys every single day.

Taylor: It was a blessing. Just being around guys that you know are at some point will be in the big leagues if they are in the big leagues for a day or if they are in the big leagues 15 years, but you know you’re competing with the best of the best in the baseball world that we are in and it’s just what are you going to do to not necessarily separate yourself from everybody else. Because everybody’s good. What are you going to do to make your game flawless and the ins and outs of the game you gotta find your way in and you see every aspect of the game with different routines and the way that everybody went about the game from being in different organizations.It was neat. I personally feel like just taking certain things from certain people, seeing something new everyday, that was the biggest thing.

Jared: Transitioning into another question here. What we like to focus on the Beyond Baseball podcast is the human beings behind the numbers and the performances on the field. What are some of the passions you have away from the game? What are the things that make you and drive you every single day outside of baseball?

Taylor: Number one the lord. Family. I’m big big big big with family. My family is my backbone, my family has been through every obstacle that I go through. Hate to say it video games. Video games is a big one. Eating. I love trying new food and listening to music and being around my boys. It doesn’t even matter if it is in baseball or if it’s away from the game. I just love being around my boys and if it’s me being around my boys chopping the mess or playing video games or shooting pool or whatever I just love being with my boys and spending time with my boys.

Jared: What would you say is your favorite video game and also favorite type of food?

Taylor: Favorite type of food… if I’m cooking it, favorite type of food is chicken. Chicken/rice, can’t go wrong with it. And then favorite video game would be Call of Duty and I have to say the old war zone. I’m not big on this new one, but it would have to be 100% Call of Duty.