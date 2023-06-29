Behind the Seams Prospects Corner: Dylan Beavers and Jud Fabian

Fabian: It’s been fun getting to know those guys and being able to experience this for the first time together. We all went down to Sarasota right after the draft and kind of got to meet each other and get to know how everyone’s doing, but it definitely helps having someone who’s been to college as well and kind of share their experiences and how they go about their day and be able to kind of grow up in professional baseball with them,

Beavers: For me, it’s cool getting to hear from the others guys who were, especially guys from different conferences like the SEC, ACC guys, how different their experience playing college baseball was than mine. That’s definitely been the most interesting part. At the end of the day we all kind of played similar level of college baseball and it’s nice having them there to kind of go through it with.

Jared: Dylan a question for you. You were recruited to Cal as a pitcher. Talk about that transition of having to go from pitching to hitting and do you miss being on the mound?

Beavers: I threw hard in high school and I always knew I wanted to hit. I knew I had more tools that could be of value. Being a hitter, playing everyday is what I always wanted to do. Pitching was kind of just a way to get me to where I could showcase my hitting. After my freshman year, they never asked me to pitch again. All I did was play outfield so, yeah, I’m glad I don’t have to pitch anymore. I never really enjoyed it all that much. I like hitting a lot better.

Jared: Jud going into your story a little bit, you were taken by the Red Sox the year before but decided to go back to Florida to have that opportunity to play college with your brother…tell us about what went in to that decision and what made it so important have that opportunity to play with your brother at the collegiate level?

Fabian: It was a rough junior year and I ended up getting picked by the Red Sox and you know things didn’t work out. I had a talk with my family and we basically decided look me and Deric we’ve kind of dreamt of this our whole lives of wanting to play collegiate baseball with each other and we had the opportunity to do that. I said you know what this is the best opportunity we are going to have so i’m going to take it and it was one of the best decisions I ever made going back to college.