Behind the Seams: The Untold Human Side Stories of Players

I began writing by doing prospect analysis. Constantly trying to find who the next big breakout prospect might be. Analyzing players with countless video footage, data, and stats. I quickly started to realize that something was missing. The human element was not there.

The stories of how some of these players had to overcome so much adversity, whether it was battles with mental health, long journeys through the minor leagues, or trying to balance baseball and raising a family, seemed to remain untold.

That led me to start writing about the human side of the game. In my first article with Prospects Live, I interviewed 10-year big leaguer Tyson Ross and former Los Angeles Angels reliever Ty Buttrey to focus on one topic… lost identity. As I stated earlier, we often judge or love/hate a player based on their performances, and both Tyson and Ty felt their identity became baseball. They lost who they were in the game itself.

“I had to embrace my identity as more than a ballplayer as an adult. Baseball is what I do, not who I am,” Tyson said. “It becomes tough because everyone you know is proud of what you have achieved and how far you have come, and sometimes they are more interested in you, the athlete more so than you as the person.”

Birth of Beyond Baseball

I quickly realized there needed to be a way for the players to share their stories with their own voices. I felt I only could capture so much from writing about their experiences. The one way I felt we could share these stories from the players perspective was through a podcast. Thus Caleb Mezzy and I created the Beyond Baseball podcast with Prospects Live.

Whether it was sharing stories about how Tyson Ross found a passion for museums and art because it reminded him of pitching, how Vinnie Pasquantino worked as a cook at a burger joint during the 2020 COVID-19 season, how having a family changed Devin Mesoraco’s perspective on life, or how Matt Gage played for five major league teams and played in three foreign leagues before making his major league debut in 2022, we found a way for the players to share their stories through their own voices.