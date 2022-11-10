Baltimore Orioles Top Prospects: End of Season Update

Offense

Once very upright with a big leg kick, Stowers adjusted his set up to have a bit more of a bend in his legs and a more subtle load. At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with above average bat speed, Stowers is till able to produce plus exit velocities with ease and was more consistent with his timing.

As a result, Stowers saw his zone contact rate jump by six percent while his strikeout rate dropped by more than five percent. There likely will always be some swing and miss in Stowers’ game, but his high slugging on contact and ability to hit lefties help offset those issues.

Tied with Ryan Mountcastle for the best 90th percentile exit velocity in the organization, Stowers more consistently tapped into his pop in games by lifting the ball more frequently. He smacked a career-best 59 extra base hits in 129 games between Triple-A and MLB last year.

Defense/Speed

An average runner, Stowers uses his long strides to cover ground in the outfield. While he lacks the speed to be an impactful big league centerfielder, Stowers takes efficient routes and moves well enough to play all three outfield spots if needed (he made 42 starts in center in Triple-A last season). His plus arm in addition to the solid jumps he gets give him above average potential in either corner.

Outlook

Stowers forced his way into the Orioles plans with a big year in 2022 and has a chance to crack their 2023 Opening Day outfield. While he may not have the upside of some of the talented hitters ranked ahead of him in the loaded Orioles system, it’s hard to deny what Stowers showed at both the Triple-A and MLB level given his tangible adjustments in the box.

At the absolute worst, Stowers is an average defender in either corner and his batted ball data speaks for itself in regards to his power. Ultimately, whether Stowers reaches his ceiling of an above average regular hinges on his hit-tool. There’s plenty of reason to feel good about the progress he has shown in that regard.

10. Heston Kjerstad – OF – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (2), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 50/65 50/55 50/50 45/50 50

The second overall pick in 2020, health issues delayed Kjerstad’s professional debut to 2022. It was great to see Kjerstad back on the baseball field and he showed plenty of flashes of the exciting offensive force he can be.

Offense

It appears as though Kjerstad has a lot of moving parts to his swing but when you boil it down, his load and swing are repeatable for him. Kjerstad uses a loose, rotational bat waggle, similar to Houston’s Jeremy Peña, which helps him get slotted. His leg kick is less pronounced than it was in his collegiate days at Arkansas as well.

Kjerstad dominated Low-A pitching for 22 games before earning a promotion to High-A, where he struggled a bit. The 23-year-old’s last game action was in early 2020 at Arkansas prior to the season being shut down due to COVID-19 which is important to note when looking at his High-A challenges.

Perhaps still getting his feet under him, Kjerstad struggled with a lack of discipline at the plate, chasing 30% of the time and specifically expanding the zone on fastballs frequently. He also flashed some of the easy plus power that sold the Orioles in 2020 with a pair of 110 mph homers during the season. There is likely even more power in the tank as Kjerstad gets his body back into game shape after his challenges with Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart, which he developed after a COVID-19 case).

Kjerstad continued to show off the power in the Arizona Fall League, but whiffs remained an issue there as well. Seeing Kjerstad get back to consistently generating brute force is extremely encouraging and he will just need to get more at bats as he continues to make up for lost time. There’s 30+ homer upside if he can hit enough.

Defense/Speed

Though he is a below average runner, Kjerstad moves well enough in the outfield to make the plays he needs to make and has a plus arm to supplement things. He has a true right fielder’s profile and should be an average defender there.

Outlook

Putting a definitive projection on Kjerstad at this point wouldn’t be fair to him. Still with only 65 pro games under his belt + the Fall League Kjerstad has barely had an opportunity to develop. Patience will be key as Kjerstad will likely have to tackle an aggressive assignment next year, but with his talent and now a steady track record of the Orioles developing their hitting prospects, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic.

Other Names to Watch

Seth Johnson – RHP – (High-A): Acquired in the three team Trey Mancini trade from the Rays, Johnson has as much upside as any pitching prospect in the Orioles’ system not named Rodriguez or Hall. He will likely miss all of 2023 due to Tommy John surgery which is why the Rays may have been more willing to part with him, but before he went down he flashed an upper 90s heater with life (70 grade) with a wipeout slider.

Dylan Beavers – OF – (High-A): Beavers boasted some of the loudest tools of the college crop in last year’s draft, enticing the O’s to nab him with the 33rd overall pick. The left handed hitting outfielder has the potential for a rare plus power and speed combination, but will need to smooth things out with his swing a bit.

Joey Ortiz – SS – (Triple-A): It was a tale of two halves for Ortiz. He went nuclear from July 1 onward, slashing .352/.416/.610 in 74 games. Ortiz is easily one of the most underrated prospects in this system, boasting a combination of above average power and an above average feel to hit. With staying power at shortstop as well, Ortiz is a strong 2023 start away from jumping inside the Orioles’ top 10 prospect list.

Jud Fabian – OF – (High-A): Once viewed as a top 10 pick candidate, swing and miss concern caused Fabian to fall to the Red Sox in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft but opted to return to the University of Florida. Fabian didn’t do enough to quell whiff concerns in his last college season, though he continued to showed off his plus power and athleticism.

The newly-turned 22-year-old fell even further last year, eventually getting nabbed by the Orioles with the 67th overall pick. Fabian demolished Low-A pitching but struggled in a limited sample in High-A. He’s as polarizing of a prospect as you’ll find in this system.

Chayce McDermott – RHP – (Double-A): Acquired alongside Seth Johnson in the Trey Mancini trade, McDermott’s surface level stats were not pretty last season. Despite a 5.56 ERA between High-A and Double-A, the 24-year-old has the floor of a tough reliever with his mid 90s fastball and plus slider.

