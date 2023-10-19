Arizona Fall League Check In: Who’s Performing?

Now about 10 games into the Arizona Fall League season, many of the top arms have made at least three starts while hitters have pushed towards the 50 plate appearance mark. Several of the top-rated prospects in the league have impressed from the jump, but it’s important to key in on some of the specifics and underlying data to get a good idea on how things are going from a development standpoint…that’s why this league exists after all!

While several of names below are Top 100 prospects or close to it, several others have stood out with their starts in Arizona as they either look to make up for lost time, build off of a hot finish to the regular season or both.

Kyle Manzardo – 1B – Guardians

While 2023 was a bit of a rollercoaster for Manzardo, he finished on a high note and has carried that momentum into the Fall League. One of the best hitters in the Minor Leagues over the last couple seasons, Manzardo had enjoyed a great start to the Triple-A season before a rough June was followed by an IL stint.

During his time on the IL, Manzardo was traded to the Guardians in exchange for Aaron Civale at the trade deadline, but didn’t return to action until August 24th. From that point onward, Manzardo was a force, closing out the season with a .938 OPS over his final 21 games, including six home runs and nearly as many walks as strikeouts.