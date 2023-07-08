2023 MLB Mock Draft 2.0

A smooth swing from the left side, Martin impressed scouts with his feel to hit despite playing his high school baseball in the dead zone for baseball prospects that is Colorado. Martin offers average or better tools across the board with room for projection.

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

29. Seattle Mariners – C/RHP Blake Mitchell, Sinton (TX)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 192 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: LSU | Slot: $2,800,700

The top high school catcher in the draft, Mitchell is a legitimate pitching prospect as well, boasting a fastball up to 96 MPH which of course translates to a plus plus arm behind the dish. Some evaluators have some concern about the hit tool, but he already is tapping into above average power with room for a bit more. His strong approach helps hedge some whiff concerns and he has the goods to be a strong defender at catcher.

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Seattle Mariners – SS Kevin McGonigle, Monsignor Bonner (PA)

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 185 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: Auburn | Slot: $2,732,500

It would likely be extremely difficult to sign both McGonigle and Mitchell, but the Mariners have a lot of money to work with and could get creative in the latter parts of the draft. McGonigle really won scouts over with his performance for Team USA, showcasing the potential for a plus hit tool with solid complementary tools. There’s some questions around how much power he will hit for, but his game is reminiscent to the team’s first round selection last year in Cole Young which is a good thing.

31. Tampa Bay Rays – OF Colton Ledbetter, Mississippi State

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Slot: $2,670,600

Ledbetter made a smooth transition from Samford to Mississippi State posting an OPS over 1.000 with underlying data that is even more impressive. After going with the higher-ceiling option who will likely command the full sot value in Aidan Miller, Ledbetter is a higher floor bat who the Rays may be able to save a few bucks on as well. His 90% zone contact rate was extremely impressive for his first year in the SEC and the approach is strong.

32. New York Mets – RHP Josh Knoth, Patchogue-Medford (NY)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 190 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 17 | Commitment: Ole Miss | Slot: $2,607,500

The Mets lucked out in 2022, being able to have two top-half first round picks due to failing to sign Kumar Rocker in 2021. The Mets seem to just take the best player available, with no concrete patterns of college or prep early in drafts.

A medium-sized righty, Knoth has been the talk of the northeast this spring, with many evaluators labeling him with a big up arrow. Knoth will take some money to sign away from a likely strong commitment to Ole Miss, and the Mets should be able to do it given this is their first selection.

33. Milwaukee Brewers – 3B Brock Wilken, Wake Forest

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 225 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Slot: $2,543,800

A big dude with massive power that he gets into consistently in games, Wilken launched 71 home runs in his 173 games at Wake Forest. There’s some whiff concerns with Wilken, especially against spin, but his prolific power should be enough for a team to take a shot at him in the compensation round and what better team than the one that just took a hitter of the opposite end of the spectrum with their first selection.

Last year, the Brewers went with the safe bat in Eric Brown Jr. then swung for the fences with 6-foot-7 flame thrower Jacob Misiorowski with their second selection. Perhaps they follow the same mold here.

34. Minnesota Twins – SS Colt Emerson, Glenn (OH)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 185 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: Auburn | Slot: $2,481,400

Despite some trendy college picks in the past couple of drafts, the Twins seem to always be attracted to hit-tool-oriented prep shortstops. A couple that comes to mind are Noah Miller, Keoni Cavaco, and of course, Royce Lewis.

If Emerson is still available here, the Twins are getting a dynamic player with good plate skills and the chance to stick up the middle. In this scenario, with drafting Kyle Teel at five, the Twins may have enough room to pay Emerson slightly over slot to avoid him going to school.

35. Miami Marlins – LHP Cameron Johnson, IMG Academy (FL)

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 230 lbs. | B-T: L-L | Age: 18 | Commitment: LSU | Slot: $2,420,900

The Marlins, in this scenario, would likely save some money if they take Matt Shaw at ten, and should directly use the allocated funds on a high schooler here. Johnson is an exciting left-handed arm who will have to refine his pitch ability and strike-throwing to maximize his value. For our money, there are few teams better than Miami at developing pitching, with a ton of high-upside prep arms projecting to be on the board at 35.

36. Los Angeles Dodgers – OF Jonny Farmelo, Westfield (VA)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: Virginia | Slot: $2,362,700

As we inch closer to the draft, there hasn’t been a name thrown around with more potential upside than Farmelo, who should command at least slot due to a likely strong commitment to Virginia. The Dodgers would be the perfect organization for Farmelo, as they have proven to be a player development machine no matter the profile.

For Los Angeles, this will be their first selection, making Farmelo the perfect high-upside/high-risk pick. Of course, the Dodgers probably won’t be looking to save here, affirming that they will be willing to pay a young high schooler.

37. Detroit Tigers – RHP Brandon Sproat, Florida

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 22 | Class: Senior | Slot: $2,309,500

A talented arm whose stat line and stuff don’t quite match up, Sproat can touch triple digits with his fastball along with a changeup that flashes plus and a pair of decent breaking balls. Command issues plagued Sproat along with a fastball that lacks desired shape despite the high velocity.

After presumably giving Crews the full slot value or more, Sproat could be a money saving pick for the Tigers. Tigers President Scott Harris went college-heavy in his first draft last year, and I expect him to do the same this time around.

38. Cincinnati Reds – OF Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 185 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Slot: $2,255,100

Hurley brings an exciting blend of speed and power to the table and has continued to make strides with his feel to hit. With the Reds snagging a high-floor arm with their first selection, it could make sense to go after a toolsy college bat or a prep bat. Hurley will likely be an easier sign than many of the prep options still on the board and an outfielder who has a strong chance to stick in center is an organizational need for the Reds.

39. Oakland Athletics – OF Dillon Head, Homewood-Flossmoor (IL)

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180 lbs. | B-T: L-L | Age: 18 | Commitment: Clemson | Slot: $2,202,500

If the Athletics go under slot with their sixth pick, fully expect them to take a high schooler here, who they can sign away from school with their savings. Just last year, Oakland was able to sign prep outfielder Henry Bolte away from school in round two. Head seems like a profile that the A’s would be attracted to, as they have gone prep heavy early in past drafts, as well as Head likely being the best available here.