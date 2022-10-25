2023 Free Agent Profile: Zack Greinke

It’s also worth mentioning that a couple of Greinke’s worst starts came right before he landed on the injured list with forearm pain. If you remove those two outings from his stat line, his numbers look a little bit better (3.58 ERA, 3.70 FIP), suggesting Greinke can still be a middle-of-the-rotation starter when healthy. Then again, his injury concerns are certainly something to watch out for in the future.

The veteran ended his season on a high note, posting a 1.81 ERA in his final eight starts. His full-season ERA dropped from 4.58 to 3.68 in that time. That level of performance, however, might not be sustainable.

Greinke only gave up two home runs in his final 44.2 IP, but he still allowed a ton of hard-hit fly balls. He won’t be able to keep those balls in the yard forever, and when he gives up more home runs, his ERA will inevitably rise. Nevertheless, Greinke’s agent should be able to parlay his strong finish into a couple extra million when he hits the free agent market this offseason.

Contract Projection for Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke was every bit as good in 2022 as he was the year before, so he should be able to find a similar contract offer for next season. That being said, he will be another year old and he will be coming off his first injury-shortened season since 2016. Teams could use that to their advantage in negotiations, shaving a million or two off his asking price, or perhaps including incentives for a certain number of starts made.

It can be a little difficult to project contracts for players of a certain age, since the available comparisons are few and far between. Last offseason, for example, only three pitchers age-37 or older signed one-year free agent deals: Justin Verlander ($25 million), Rich Hill ($5 million), and Greinke ($13 million). Neither Hill nor Verlander is a useful comp in this case, except to say that Greinke’s next contract should land somewhere in the middle.

Perhaps the best recent comp is Adam Wainwright, who signed a one-year, $8 million pact with St. Louis ahead of 2021, his age-39 season. Alternatively, Greinke’s own contract from last winter is a good comparison as well. Expect him to sign another one-year deal somewhere in between the $8 million Wainwright received two years ago and the $13 million Greinke got last offseason.